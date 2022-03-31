Ranbir Kapoor revealed, Rishi Kapoor was worried as soon as he was diagnosed with cancer!

Ranbir Kapoor Perhaps the only actor and son in the history of the film industry, who are promoting their late father’s upcoming film. Obviously it is not easy for a son. At such a time, he must be missing every single moment spent with his father. While promoting Rishi Kapoor’s film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir revealed what was the first reaction when Papa came to know that he was suffering from cancer.

The last film of Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor means a lot to his fans as well as family and friends. The film of the one who is no longer in the world is releasing, so there is an emotional moment for the family. Rishi’s son Ranbir, while talking to a news portal, told that ‘When Rishi Kapoor’s blood report came and it was confirmed that he had leukemia, at that time the shooting of the film Sharmaji Namkeen was going on in Delhi’.

Rishi Kapoor was worried about ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Ranbir Kapoor told that ‘When he along with his family friend reached Delhi to inform him about this and to tell that he would have to go to the US for treatment, Rishi Kapoor’s first reaction on hearing the news of cancer was that ‘ What will happen to ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’? I can’t leave the film in the middle like this. Ranbir told that after somehow persuading the producer of the film, we left for America the very next day for treatment.



Rishi’s last film releasing on March 31

Rishi Kapoor was treated in America for about a year but could not save the actor. After Rishi’s death, the filmmakers wanted to complete the remaining shoot of the film with the help of a prosthetic with Ranbir Kapoor, but this idea did not work. Then the filmmaker chose Paresh Rawal for this role. The film is releasing on the OTT platform on 31 March. Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik will be seen in important roles in this film.

