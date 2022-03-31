Ranbir Kapoor broke his silence on the news of marriage with Alia Bhatt, said- ‘I was not bitten by a mad dog…’ mad dog who…

Mumbai. The news of the marriage of Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is once again in the headlines. Recently, it was revealed that this couple is going to tie the knot in the month of April this year, due to which the fans got very excited. However, Ranbir’s aunt Reema Jain, while talking to the media on this matter, said that she definitely knows that both are going to get married soon. However, they have no idea that this marriage will happen only in the month of April. At the same time, now Ranbir has also surprised everyone with his statement, breaking the silence on this question.

Ranbir Kapoor Talking to NDTV, on the question of marriage, said, ‘I have not been bitten by a mad dog that I should announce a date to the media. Yes, I can definitely say that Alia and I have decided to get married soon. So yes, the wedding is expected soon. In this way, the actor deferred the question of the date of marriage by simply saying ‘soon’.

Recently, the actor’s aunt Rima Jain broke the silence on the couple’s wedding and said, ‘I have no information about this yet. They will get married, but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly everyone will know. Right now we have not made any special preparations for the wedding. If preparations have not been made yet, then how will the marriage take place so soon? If it is true that both of them are going to get married so soon then it will be a surprise for me too. The wedding will happen absolutely and will happen soon. But can’t say anything about when it will happen.

Let us inform that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. The fans of both are very excited about it. During the shooting of this film, both of them started dating each other in the year 2018. On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently released. Whom people gave love openly. These days another film of the actress ‘RRR’ has been released. Fans are very fond of his character in this film. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in films like Shamshera, Luv Ranjan.

