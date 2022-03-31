Ram Charan Opened Up On Not Working In Hindi Movie After Priyanka Chopra Starrer Zanjeer Released

SS Rajamouli’s film Triple R has knocked at the box office. Ram Charan is seen playing an important role in this film. Apart from Ram Charan in this film, stars like Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are also making people crazy with the magic of their acting. Ram Charan worked with Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan in the 2013 film Zanjeer. However, the film flopped badly at the box office.

Now Ram Charan was recently asked why he never worked in any other Bollywood film after Zanjeer, he gave an interesting answer on this. Replying to Ram Charan, he said – all this is only a matter of instinct. Not at all that I don’t want to do. I watch many Hindi movies and like them very much.

Talking about this further, Ram Charan said that who knows, this was going to happen only with this film of SS Rajamouli. We are always ready to work in Indian Hindi films. While talking about Triple R, Ram Charan had said that it is as much a Tamil film as it is a Hindi film. This film is from the whole country. We have stopped being limited and started focusing on the whole country.





If we talk about Triple R, then this film has been released on 25 March. Ramcharan and Jr NTR are like that in the film. His acting is being praised everywhere. Apart from these two, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan have also given life to the film with their acting. The makers have released the film in both 2D and 3D. The actors are very happy with the response the film is getting.

