Principal studies purchase – El Financiero

The sale of the consumer and corporate banking business in Mexico by Citigroup added a new interested party: Principalwhich sees an attractive opportunity in the acquisition of the institution’s Afore if its marketing is segmented.

Néstor Fernández, investment director of Afore Principal, said that the manager always has growth and moving forward in mind.

“A few years ago it acquired Afore MetLife and surely it will be analyzing” the purchase of Afore Citibanamex, he pointed out.

He considered that there are no elements that can foresee a concentration in the Afores sector with the eventual acquisition. As of last February, Citibanamex administered 9 million 564 thousand 482 individual accounts and Principal registered 2.5 million, according to data from the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

On the other hand, Néstor Fernández elaborated that recent geopolitical events (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) had a negative impact on Afore portfolios; however, a return on capital is already beginning to be seen, since capital losses are not necessarily losses for workers.

“Affiliates must be asked to have a little patienceIn fact, returns are already recovering in recent weeks and to the extent that we see a recovery in the markets, returns will be there”, he said at the end of his participation in the 2022 Private Capital Summit, organized by Amexcap.

Regarding the high inflation that exists in the country, he said that the investment portfolios are prepared for an inflationary context, because they are multi-assets, which makes them protected.