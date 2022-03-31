Price of the dollar today, March 30, is still less than 20 pesos

Today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8820 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. Once again, the Mexican peso advances in the exchange rate. According to data from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed this session at 19.8663 pesos, which means that the Mexican currency has appreciated 8.55 cents since yesterday, Tuesday. In the last two days, the dollar peso parity has returned to levels below 20 units.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8663 – Sell: $19.8663

: Buy $19.8663 – Sell: $19.8663 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39

: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.15 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $18.96 – Sale: $20.47 Exchange: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.38

Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.38 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $46,882.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.19 pesos, for $26.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

