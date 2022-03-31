Powerball lottery returns with 4.4 billion pesos, how to play from Mexico

The winning ticket for the 4.4 billion pesos of Powerball, the largest lottery in the world, could be virtually in Mexico.

Even the fortunes of the most famous Mexicans seem small next to the $222 million jackpot of the Powerball, the world’s largest lottery. In pesos, we would be talking about around 4.4 billion pesos, which will be drawn on the night of saturday april 2.

Take part in the draw that could make any Mexican one of the richest people in the world is possible through TheLottera messaging website that offers to buy official lottery tickets from all over the world.

TheLotter already has a long list of winners in this great lottery from countries around the world.

Among its more than 7 million global winners, there are two mexicansan Ecuadorian and a Colombian who won the third prize of the Powerball with 50 thousand dollars, each.

But the biggest winners in this lottery within the platform are from El Salvador, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, who won the second Powerball prize with 1 million dollars.

How to play Powerball in Mexico

Mexicans, of legal age, will be able to play Powerball this saturday april 2 purchasing your tickets online at TheLotter, following these steps:

Enter the Powerball page in TheLotter in this link Choose the number of lines to play Pick the lucky numbers Confirm the purchase

How are prizes paid at TheLotter?

Small prizes go directly to the user’s account; however, if the participants receive a higher prize, the person can collect it in person and the company will cover the corresponding travel expenses of the winner.

TheLotter It does not charge any type of commission, so people have all the freedom to decide how to use their prize.

According to Sebastián Díaz, spokesman for TheLotter For Latin America, the platform can notify you about lottery results for free, as well as about the prizes won, if you are a player.

Is it legal to win with TheLotter?

TheLotter is not a lottery or gambling site, but a messaging service operated by Lotto Direct Limited, a company licensed and regulated by MGA.

United States law does not prohibit a foreign national from winning the lottery, whether or not he or she is a resident or citizen. The company already has over 7 million winning users to date and totals more than 109 million paid.

On the platform, other Latin Americans have won big, like the Salvadoran mentioned at the beginning or a Panamanian what made 30 million from home. There is also the story of the Iraqi who took home a $6.4 million prize.

Payment method

Already in the process of buying the tickets, TheLotter offers the payment methods most used by Mexican users, although the option par excellence is still Visa, as the method recommended by the platform.

next draw

The next Powerball prize for more than $222 million It’s Saturday night and anyone can buy their tickets at TheLotter without leaving home. The sale will be open on the website until one hour before the draw, in order to guarantee the purchase of official tickets.