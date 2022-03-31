positions and matches of the last date

El Tri, without shining, is very close to Qatar 2022 1:36

(CNN Spanish) — The United States and Mexico secured their place in the World Cup on Wednesday during the final day of Concacaf qualifying.

Canada had already secured its direct pass to Qatar on Sunday’s penultimate qualifying round, leaving two direct tickets available and one more to the playoffs.

Mexico qualified with a comfortable 2-0 victory against El Salvador at the Azteca stadium, which allowed the team led by Argentine Gerardo Martino to finish second in the standings.

Meanwhile, the United States sealed their passage despite losing on their visit to Costa Rica, who won 2-0, caught up with the Americans in points, but finished fourth on goal difference. Now, the Ticos will play the playoff against New Zealand, who thrashed the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final match in Oceania.

Results of the last matches of the Concacaf qualifiers

Panama 1 – 0 Canada

Costa Rica 2 – 0 United States

Mexico 2 – 0 El Salvador

Jamaica 2 – 1 Honduras

Positions table