Paul Heyman’s shocking statement about Roman Reigns’ new rival after WWE WrestleMania 38

One question is echoing in everyone’s mind that who will be the rival of the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns after WWE WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns Special Counsel Paul Heyman said that many superstars are ready to feud with Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has been doing a tremendous job for the last two years. He has worked with many veterans.

WWE legend Paul Heyman made a big statement

If seen in the entire roster, there is no strong rival of Roman Reigns at this time. He has defeated many top superstars. There is now a special lack of a new competitor. Paul Heyman recently gave his interview to The MMA Hour. Paul Heyman was asked a question here about the next rival of Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman said,

There are some superstars who can come forward against Roman Reigns. I will not name these people. It will all depend on them. If I tell the name, it will not help them. If they do not know that they should come forward, then it will be their fault. There are still many big matches left for Roman Reigns, from which a lot of money can come. Roman Reigns has yet to fight even bigger matches than Brock Lesnar.

At WrestleMania 38, there will be a title vs title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As expected, the rivalry between these two will end here. Roman Reigns will need a new opponent after this and the first name in this is Drew McIntyre. Fans have been waiting for the rivalry of McIntyre and Roman Reigns for a long time. WWE must have also prepared a plan for this rivalry. Apart from him, there is no strong rival for Roman Reigns yet. Paul Heyman said that there are many superstars who can challenge Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen who will be the next rival of Roman Reigns.