Paul Heyman was not surprised by the departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW

Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling was one of the big news of the year and surprised much of the wrestling community. Rhodes was one of the most prominent fighters in the early years of the company, and had great weight as part of the board, so everything seemed to indicate that his renewal with AEW was a sure thing. Now, amid the rumors about his return to WWE, Paul Heyman has been able to make some comments about his departure, and He has confessed that he was not so surprised. These were his words:

“He is one of the founders of the company, much of it is his conceptmuch of the initial phase was up to him, and Cody has always had in mind to live up to his father, not only in the ring but also behind the cameras.

The fact that he didn’t have the level of involvement in the decision making that he initially thought he would have… In the end this is my speculation, I’ve never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the way he that the creative end of the company has grown… I’m not surprised that at one point, he said, ‘It’s not what I originally envisioned. and I want to see what life is like somewhere else.

So when a founder who had an initial vision for a company, or part of it, leaves, it’s always amazing. But knowing what I knowand I admit that it is very little of the circumstances, i’m not that surprised“.

Rhodes left the company in February and both Rhodes and his wife Brandi cordially said goodbye to AEW with two statements that they published through social networks. Currently, all the rumors suggest that Cody Rhodes could return to WWE this weekend at WrestleMania to face Seth Rollins, however, there is still nothing official and it seems that we will have to wait for the event to find out.

