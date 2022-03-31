Paul Heyman has no problem extolling AEW’s product

Paul Heyman is one of the best known and most established names in the world of professional wrestling, as well as being considered one of the brightest minds that the business has ever seen. Throughout his long career, Heyman has helped boost many fighters. Some of them are currently in AEW, like CM Punk.

Heyman was recently invited by Richard Deitsch to the “Sports Media” podcast, where he explained that, despite being part of WWE, he has no problem praising AEW if it is justifiable. He also added that he doesn’t live in a bubble and while he could praise AEW all day, the promotion is still far from matching what WWE is doing with WrestleMania. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Well, first of all, I have no problem praising AEW if it does things that deserve to be praised. I don’t live in a bubble. I’d also like to explain to anyone wondering why he would be so willing to hype up the competition. If you look at WrestleMania and see the fact that over the course of these two days (in which the event will be held), WWE has sold more tickets than anyone else… – I have to talk about the two nights as a single event – We have sold more tickets for this event, this WrestleMania, than any other event in WWE history.. Combining the two nights. With that in mind, and the spectacle that this show is going to be, and you combine that with the worldwide publicity that it’s going to get and the fact that the entire industry is focused on what’s going to happen at WrestleMania and therefore what coming out of WrestleMania, I could argue that I could sit here and hype up AEW all day.

They can’t match what we’re going to do next week. Until they’re in a position to match what we’re going to do next weekend, I’m not so worried about extolling the competition because they are still a long way from what we do and our level of success, and our market dominance. Having said that, do I see AEW? Of course yes, but I also see everything else that is there. If I can see the Buenos Aires Championship, I would see it. If I can see All-Star Wrestling from Antarctica, if it exists, I would see it. I see anything that has to do with this industry. That’s why I noticed Gable Stevenson when he was in the tenth grade.”

Paul Heyman will be present in the main event of WrestleMania 38, accompanying Roman Reigns in the “biggest match in WrestleMania history”. Heyman will attend a fight that will end with the unification of the two maximum titles of the company. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will fight a decisive battle for the titles. Both have an important history with Heyman, who could enjoy some kind of role during the contest, and even tip the balance for one of the opponents.

