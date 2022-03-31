Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church faced Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Dillon for ‘Sideways’

The movie Oblique became a surprise hit in 2004. Starring Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church as two friends who spend a weekend bonding through wine country, the comedy-drama garnered Oscar nominations for Church and co-star Virginia Madsen. the At alum reflected on getting the part and the A-listers that were in the running.

George Clooney wanted a role in ‘Sideways’

Director Alexander Payne aroused much interest when he began casting for Oblique. With a list of impressive movie directing credits to his name, including Citizen Ruth, Election and About SchmidtPayne was receiving offers from some of the biggest box office draws in Hollywood.

“I heard rumors that Brad Pitt and George Clooney were chasing him,” Church told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I heard the rumors and then after I was hired I asked Alexander Payne and he said yes.”

Payne met with Clooney about the project, where the actor shared that he wanted to team up with Pitt to Oblique. Although the director decided to cast lesser-known actors for the film, he later worked with Clooney on The descendants in 2011.

Clooney had even gone so far as to take him out to lunch and say, ‘Look, you know, Brad and I have discussed it, I know Brad tried to reach out to you too… This is a great opportunity for all of us to work together. ‘” Church explained of Clooney’s conversation with the director. “[Payne] he just wanted to move on to his next project without these towering movie stars around.”

Robert Downey Jr. had his eye on the ‘Miles’ character

Church had talked to Payne about previous projects, but the two had yet to collaborate when the opportunity presented itself. Oblique he turned around. the george of the jungle star recalled the remaining names on the short list for the cast.

“I met Alexander,” Church said. “I met him at ChoiceI met him at About Schmidt. I then flew in for what was ultimately a screen test. [for Sideways]. There were four boys left. There was Paul and me [Giamatti]Matt Dillon and Robert Downey Jr. Those were the other two finalists.”

Giamatti played gloomy writer and wine enthusiast Miles, who takes his partying (and committed) friend Jack (Church) out for the weekend before their wedding. Church knew going into the final reading of him that he had a lot of work ahead of him.

“You want to talk about heartbreak,” the Oscar nominee commented. “When I went through security and was sitting in my car waiting, I looked over and Robert Downey Jr. was sitting in his car going through his lines. I glance over and see Matt Dillon sitting in his car going over lines. I’m like, ‘I’m here reading against one of these guys. It ended with Robert Downey Jr. chasing Paul’s role and Matt Dillon chasing mine.”

Thomas Haden Church tried out various movie roles before landing in ‘Sideways’

Church was a familiar face on the small screen in comedies like At and ned and stacey before moving on to the movies. She listed a series of parts that she auditioned for with no results until Oblique came your way.

“I’ve certainly been the maid of honor a few times,” Church said. “I did a screen test for the lead role in Ace VenturaI did a screen test for Television contestI did a screen test for the role of Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan. He really wanted to make that movie. then again, Oblique It was the only movie I auditioned for in 2003.”

The actor starred in numerous films, including Max, we bought a zoo, easy one, and the Marvel ones spider man 3

