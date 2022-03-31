Pakistani actress threatened Salman Khan and said one day you too will be exposed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is once again in the news. He has no new film coming out but his ex-girlfriend Pakistani actress Somi Ali has given a threat. By posting a photo in the social media platform Instagram, Somi Ali has posted a photo without taking any name. Actor and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somi Ali on Wednesday threatened to expose the “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood”. In an Instagram post about “Bollywood’s Harvey Weinstein”, he also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Somi Ali posted a screenshot of a scene from the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ on her Instagram and wrote, “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood, one day yours too will be exposed.” Let us tell you that Harvey Weinstein is a famous Hollywood producer and filmmaker. But Harvey was accused by more than 80 actresses and women of rape, assault and bullying.

In the caption of this picture posted on Instagram, Somi Ali also wrote that, all the women you have abused will come out and tell the truth. Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did. The way Somi Ali has written things while sharing this post, the question arises in everyone’s mind that after whom Somi has written all this?

Image Credit – Somy Ali/Instagram

Once there was closeness with Salman Khan: At one time when Somi and Salman Khan were in a relationship, Salman’s closeness with Aishwarya increased. Because Salman was shooting for the film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” at that time. Then later Aishwarya also accused Salman of assault and threatening over the phone. Somi had told in one of her interviews that Salman was my first boyfriend but their relationship broke up because of Aishwarya.

Pakistani-origin Somi Ali lived in Florida, USA. Actress Somi Ali had told that she came to India only for Salman and acted in films. So that later she could marry Salman, but after about 8 years their relationship was broken. Between 1991 and 1997, Somi Ali worked in more than 10 films and commercials. Currently Somi Ali runs an NGO abroad.