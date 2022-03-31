Oscar 2023: predictions and movies that could be nominated

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray.

Reasons: The cast sounds like a real tour-de-force. Although until now it is unknown what Anderson’s new film will be about, we cannot deny that the director is one of the darlings of the Academy, thanks to his endearing stories and characters, but also to those visual elements that we like so much. Yes, in music he will once again do dumbbells with the great Alexander Desplat.

The Killer

Direction: David Fincher.

Distribution: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton.

Reasons: The beloved director returns with the story of a hitman whose life and reality begin to shake when he becomes aware of what he is doing. After Mank won only two statuettes, Fincher could return for the rematch at the Oscar Awards 2023. Is this also the opportunity that Fassbender was waiting for?

Blonde

‘Blonde’ could give Ana de Armas the first nomination. Courtesy.

Direction: Andrew Dominic.

Distribution: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale.

Reasons: Any film that deals with the life of Marilyn Monroe it is a magnet to attract the eyes of the gentlemen and ladies of the Academy. Based on the book of the same name Joyce Carol Oatesthe feature film could mean the first nomination for the beloved Anne of Arms. The only negative point that we see is the fact that its launch has been too complicated: is it due to pandemic-classification issues or because the film is not as good as expected? We will check that this year.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Direction: Kasi Lemons.

Distribution: Tamara Tunie, Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters.

Reasons: Towards the end of the year (mid-December, to be exact), there will be a biopic that will pay tribute to the life and work of the beloved whitney houston. As far as is known, the film will cover from the beginning to the stardom of the interpreter and actress. This year much was expected from the movie about Aretha Franklin and in the end it ended up disappointing. We hope that this one does not run with the same fate.

Bard

This is what the downtown streets look like during the filming of a scene from “Bardo”, the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Getty Images

Direction: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

Distribution: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Andrés Almeida, Omar Leyva.

Reasons: The prodigal son returned. Until now, the only thing that is known about the new ‘El Negro’ project is that it will address the political and social reality of contemporary Mexico; however, his name always catches the attention of the Academy. Will you repeat what you did? Rome some years ago?