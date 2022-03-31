Oscar 2022: Find out why they are the winning films and where to see them
Coda: Signs of the Heart
Awards: Movie, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Actors: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez
Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works in the morning with her parents and her brother to keep the fishing business afloat. One day, Ruby discovers her passion for singing. Her enthusiastic teacher encourages her to enter music school, something that would force her to decide, her passion or her family.
The Power of the Dog
Award: Director
Where to watch: Netflix
Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George marries a village widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law and his son, sensitive Peter.
king richard
Award: Actor (Will Smith)
Where to watch: HBO Max
Actors: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton
Biopic about Richard Williams, an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams, tennis icons.
West Side Story
Award: Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)
Where to watch: Disney+
Actors: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno
Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York. New version of the legendary musical “West Side Story.”
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Awards: Actress (Jessica Chastain) and Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to watch: Coming soon to theaters
Actors: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones
Biopic of the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, started the largest network of religious chains in the world.
Belfast
Award: Original Screenplay
Where to watch: Currently in theaters
Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds
Drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Follow little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence.
Charm
Award: Animated Film
Where to watch: Disney+
It tells the story of the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto. Encanto’s magic has endowed the children of the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal… But he forgot a member of the family: Mirabel.
drive my car
Award: International Film
Where to watch: MUBI (Starting April 1)
Actors: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan
Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, agrees to put on the play “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, with whom he will have sincere conversations to face his past.
Summer of Soul
Award: Documentary
Where to watch: Star Plus
Characters: Stevie Wonder, BB King, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln, Mahalia Jackson
Explore the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival held in the United States in 1969. It paid tribute to African-American culture and music, as well as promoting ‘black pride’ and unity among people of the same race.
dunes
Awards: Photography, Editing, Soundtrack, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects
Where to watch: HBO Max
Actors: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Javier Bardem
In the year 10191, the desert planet Arrakis, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family, falls into the hands of the House of Atreides. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica, and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on Arrakis to uphold the good name of their house, but find themselves embroiled in deception that leads them to question their trust among those closest to them.
cruel
Prize: Costume
Where to watch: Disney+
Actors: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea
London, 1970s. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, Estella teams up with a pair of thieves to survive. But when her talent catches the eye of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman, she takes on her evil side.
no time to die
Award: Original Song
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Actors: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes
Bond has left the secret service and is enjoying his life in Jamaica. But his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, shows up to rescue a kidnapped scientist.
The Windshield Wiper
Award: Animated Short
Where to watch: YouTube
Inside a cafe, after lunch and smoking a pack of cigarettes, a middle-aged man asks himself and the audience the question: What is love?
The Queen of Basketball
Award: Short Documentary
Where to watch: Youtube of The New York Times
She is one of the best basketball players alive. 3 national trophies. She scored the first basket in women’s Olympic basketball at the ’76 Olympics. She was chosen for the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?
The Long Goodbye
Award: Live-Action Short
Where to see: Filmin
