Morgan Freeman once doubted Ben Affleck’s Batman would measure up to Christian Bale

Actor Morgan Freeman was part of Christopher Nolan dark knight trilogy the beginning. So when Freeman heard that Affleck would pick up where Bale left off, he didn’t think Affleck’s Batman could compete with Christian Bale’s.

Morgan Freeman felt that Christian Bale had a lot in common with Bruce Wayne

Morgan Freeman | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Although Morgan Freeman was with the franchise from its inception, the Unbeaten The actor wasn’t sad to see it end. In an interview with Metro, he shared his thoughts on Nolan’s successful trilogy reaching its conclusion.

“I don’t think there is any movie that I have made that I felt sad when it ended. The great things about the movies. [are] it’s about moving on and doing something else,” Freeman said. “It’s not like being in a play for months.”

Bale would eventually have to hand over the mantle of Batman to another actor. But for Freeman, there was no better actor for the role than Bale. If only because Freeman felt that Bale had the same kind of resolve as Batman.

“He has incredible dedication and focus, just like Bruce Wayne,” he said. “You see that in Christian’s eyes and it allows him to present a really believable portrait of a self-created superhero, just incredible self-discipline and focus.”

Morgan Freeman didn’t feel Ben Afflect would be compared to Christian Bale’s Batman

Freeman’s high opinion of his co-star hadn’t faded with time. The veteran actor had kind words for Affleck to be cast as the next caped crusader. But he still didn’t feel that Affleck’s Batman would measure up to Bale’s.

“You know, I’m happy for Ben, but I don’t know how it’s going to work out. Because the dark Knight it was almost ‘it’. Pretty much ‘it,'” Freeman told Entertainment Tonight. “You’ve seen Batman Begins? I don’t think you can top that.”

Bale was more than grateful for Freeman’s opinion, but the American Psycho The actor had his own opinion about Affleck.

“Everyone brings their own element to that, Ben will too,” he added. “I think the trailers look great and I’m looking forward to it. But fair to Morgan for saying no one will ever be that, I really like her.”

As for whether or not he is the best Batman, Bale would leave it to others to decide.

“It depends on who you talk to,” he said. “You can’t be Adam West, it just depends on what you feel like. I love watching Adam West.”

Christian Bale once explained why he and Christopher Nolan didn’t return for a fourth movie

Even though rises was meant to be the end of Nolan’s trilogy, the studio still wanted Nolan and Bale to make a sequel. But it was an offer that the two had to politely decline.

“That’s something Chris would always talk about,” Bale told the Toronto Sun. He would say, ‘This is it. We are making a movie. That’s all we have. Then when they came and said, ‘Do you want to go do another one?’ It was fantastic, but we still said, ‘This is it.’ We won’t have another chance. Then they came and said, ‘Okay, let’s do a third one.’”

For Nolan, a trilogy was enough. what about if He Oppenheimer The director was not going to continue with a fourth film, nor was Bale.

“Then when they inevitably came to us and said, ‘How about a No. 4?’ I said no. We have to stick to Chris’s dream, which he always was to hopefully do a trilogy. Let’s not stretch ourselves too thin and be too lenient and look for a room,’” he added.

RELATED: These Disturbing Details About Morgan Freeman’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Will Shock You