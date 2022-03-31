‘Morbius’ – Thirst for blood

From now on, ‘Morbius’ will be a good example, yet another, of a film below its potential due to the cowardice and conservatism of some producers who will not go down in history. I have no proof, no doubts either. It is what on many occasions marks the great Hollywood productions… as without going any further, it also marked ‘Venom’: The fear of leaving a train track along which they circulate as if it were the Canfranero.

The joke is told only: ‘Morbius’ lacks blood. He lacks life (and death). That of a film that is evident is the result of that damn consensus that nobody convinces or satisfies. Not so much for what it is, as for what it could have been. Because what’s most amazing is that it’s not a bad one… not, at least, if one accepts what is usual in this type of pretended blockbusters that tell the origin of a subject forced to be a superhero (and a franchise).

Whether or not.

The discrepancies with his own narrative may be nothing more than the wounds of his production process; the consequences of behind-the-scenes scuffles. ‘Morbius’, like so many others before it, is perceived as a corrupt work. Like the plan B of a plan B of a plan B that has been reducing its motivation to undertake to the minimum admissible. Settle for what there is before taking the risk of being able to win. Or to be different.

Who does not try, does not fail.

And ‘Morbius’ is a non-failure. The movie that was never there. An appetizing horror movie turned into a generic future superhero production (to his chagrin). There are few things more annoying than a movie that turns its back on itself: ‘Morbius’ demanded more blood and violence, to be a monster movie and not a (super)hero movie. A braver and adult film. To throw eggs. But of course, if he bleeds he can die.

And those responsible do not want to take the risk, given that ‘Morbius’ is one more piece of what is intended to be a cinematographic universe that, for the moment, lives on promises… hollow and empty. Hence, they bet on joining lines, throwing the bolt, investing in a tough and confusing CGI and holding the tie while waiting for Spider-Man and the multiverse to work their magic. And the film defends itself, but the game is far from being up to a show.

This Dracula for Marvel fans with Jared Leto playing Vin Diesel would become a functional pastime that if it works, it’s because at least it doesn’t deviate or hide and gets to the point. If it complies, always in the shadow of what it could have been and being a shadow of what it was supposed to be. A film that distracts us more because of the stimulating speculation that arises around his war wounds than because of his small contribution to said war.

Or what could be that soldier who went to war, was relegated to an office and broke both legs going down some stairs while the others were shooting in the trenches.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



