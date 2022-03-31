‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’: Eva Green Describes Her Character as ‘Scary Poppins With a Big Heart’ – Movie News

Tim Burton’s new film will hit Spanish theaters on September 30.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is one of the most anticipated films of the final stretch of the year. Tim Burton’s followers eagerly await the premiere of the latest from the filmmaker which, judging by the previews, seems to be going back to his origins. Eve Green has already begun the promotion of the film and its statements to Collider They only raise expectations:

“It’s very Tim Burton. It’s full of beautiful, poetic moments. […] My character is very eccentric. He smokes a pipe, he carries the crossbow… But at the same time he is very kind. He would do anything for the children, he would sacrifice himself for them. It’s Scary Poppins with a big heart“, explains the leading actress.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is based on the book ransom riggs, who created the story inspired by the strange photographs he collected. If you want to know all the details about the novel, don’t miss this special. Tim Burton’s film will hit Spanish theaters next September 30ththere’s nothing left!