The Mexican team He has a date with destiny. Mexico will seek to get your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022 when measured against The Savior, this Wednesday, March 30, at the Azteca Stadium,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca.

To get the spot, the combo that runs Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will add its exact eighth to the thread, ours have not been lacking since United States 1994in which they have qualified for the direct elimination phase, but without being able to advance to the quarterfinals, the long-awaited fifth game.

Al Rihla will be the ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

What does the Mexican National Team need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The Mexican team he only needs to beat the Salvadorans to get the expected ticket, but in case he falls and misfortune befalls us, the ‘Dad’ and his chosen ones expect a triumph of United States on Costa Rica.

The Ticos would only get the direct ticket if they beat those from the stars and stripes in Central American lands, a match that is played at the same time as Mexico vs. El Salvador.

Mexico vs. El Salvador confirmed alignments

Mexican team

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa

defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo and Jesus Gallardo

Media: Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, Charly Rodriguez

strikers: Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Alexis Vega

The Savior

Goalkeeper: Mario Gonzalez

defenses: Eriq Savaleta, Roland Gomez, Miguel Lemus and Bryan Tamacas

Media: Jairo Henríquez, Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Reyes, Enrico Dueñas and Narciso Orellana

strikers: Luis Vasquez

Schedule and where to see Mexico vs. El Salvador

The meeting starts sharp at 7:05 PM (Central Mexico time),

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.

