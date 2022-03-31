Mexico vs. El Salvador confirmed alignments
The Mexican team He has a date with destiny. Mexico will seek to get your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022 when measured against The Saviorthis Wednesday, March 30, at the Azteca Stadium
aztecadeportes.com
and the Official App of Azteca.
To get the spot, the combo that runs Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will add its exact eighth to the thread, ours have not been lacking since United States 1994in which they have qualified for the direct elimination phase, but without being able to advance to the quarterfinals, the long-awaited fifth game.
What does the Mexican National Team need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?
The Mexican team he only needs to beat the Salvadorans to get the expected ticket, but in case he falls and misfortune befalls us, the ‘Dad’ and his chosen ones expect a triumph of United States on Costa Rica.
The Ticos would only get the direct ticket if they beat those from the stars and stripes in Central American lands, a match that is played at the same time as Mexico vs. El Salvador.
Mexico vs. El Salvador confirmed alignments
Mexican team
Goalkeeper: William Ochoa
defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo and Jesus Gallardo
Media: Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, Charly Rodriguez
strikers: Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Alexis Vega
The Savior
Goalkeeper: Mario Gonzalez
defenses: Eriq Savaleta, Roland Gomez, Miguel Lemus and Bryan Tamacas
Media: Jairo Henríquez, Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Reyes, Enrico Dueñas and Narciso Orellana
strikers: Luis Vasquez
Schedule and where to see Mexico vs. El Salvador
The meeting starts sharp at 7:05 PM (Central Mexico time), but you can enjoy the best broadcast from 6:50 PM with the best narrators in the world on TV screens Aztec Sports: Aztec 7, aztecadeportes.com and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.
aztecadeportes.com
and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.
