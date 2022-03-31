Memes celebrate Mexico’s pass to Qatar 2022 and hit the United States

Midtime Editorial

It’s official, Mexico will be in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, because after winning at home The Savior was confirmed as the 29th guest for the World Cup.

the tricolor will play its eighth consecutive edition and it did not take long for the memes that applauded the pass to appear on social networks, but not only that, but there were also taunts against United States.

Although the North Americans have a series of good results against the Mexicans, in the classification they finished in third placebelow Mexico.

It will be in the next few days that the rivals of the Mexican team in the competition.

A lot of courage throughout the Qualifiers, giving the buttocks to Canada and the USA as visitors, beating Panama with a free penalty, playing boring soccer without goals, Tata losing an eye… But there it goes, our beloved National Team to one more World Cup looking for the dream ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iS4d9RjobE – Fut Azteca Shitposting (@futaztecapostin) March 31, 2022

The unstable and losing Mexican team outscored “the golden generation and next World Cup winner.” Oh, and the same as the best Canada in history. pic.twitter.com/8QkPLYdyzO — E-Dubble (@YodaFath) March 31, 2022

Playing shit but Mexico finished above the super golden generation of the United States in the octagonal. GENTLEMEN, TATISM IS MORE ALIVE THAN EVER. pic.twitter.com/suDvyWMeKZ – Rafael (@Quesopana) March 31, 2022

Family, I have for sale a replica of the Kavak truck that delivered the ball in the national team game. Info by dm. pic.twitter.com/yJ96aObHE7 – zatu betista (@ZattuZaturnino) March 31, 2022

