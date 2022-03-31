Memes celebrate Mexico’s pass to Qatar 2022 and hit the United States

Mexico City /

It’s official, Mexico will be in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, because after winning at home The Savior was confirmed as the 29th guest for the World Cup.

the tricolor will play its eighth consecutive edition and it did not take long for the memes that applauded the pass to appear on social networks, but not only that, but there were also taunts against United States.

Although the North Americans have a series of good results against the Mexicans, in the classification they finished in third placebelow Mexico.

It will be in the next few days that the rivals of the Mexican team in the competition.

