MEET ARCH MOTORCYCLE

Just over 10 years ago the actor Keanu Reeves and creative motorcyclist Gard Hollinger founded the Arch Motorcycle Company in the United States., a company that manufactures high-end custom motorcycles for its users. But in a video posted on the company’s YouTube channel, the owners of the firm discuss turning to the electric motorcycle market.

After a decade of building designs powered solely by internal combustion engines (ICEs), Keanu Reeves discussed with his colleague, among other things, what can be explored in electric models. Towards the end of the video, Hollinger talks about the future: “We live in a time where there is so much discussion about what drives the vehicles of the future… and therefore the idea of ​​being able to develop our own.”

The partnership between Hollinger and Reeves began in 2011, a few years after the actor hire the customizer to work on a Harley-Davidson in his garage. Hollinger customized just about everything on the bike except replacing the stock engine. Keanu Reeves liked the job so much that he suggested the idea of ​​starting a bespoke customization company together. They already have almost 11 years of history, and it seems to be time for a change of direction.

Now, on the idea of ​​an electric future for Arch, Hollinger explains that the trends for electric vehicles are obvious, being “Impossible to ignore that electric motorcycles will play a important role and could become the main mobility system in the near future”. However, his partner Reeves hopes that, somehow, combustion engines will survive more years “given the excitement they can bring to the driving experience”.

In any case, since Arch is mainly focused on Cruiser and Sports Cruiser projects, a reference to Harley-Davidson, the North American company ARCH it may be one of the first to market really attractive electric motorcycles in this segment.

Will we see Keanu Reeves driving an electric motorcycle? We will see the direction this company takes in the future, to know if you really commit to this new and evolved option of sustainable mobility and ARCH becomes a benchmark in the electrical industry.

For now it is somewhat difficult, if not utopian, for a company like ARCH can develop an electric motor from scratch on its own without having external help or without the resources of an R&D department like the one that Harley Davidson has. The most logical thing would be to associate with a company with experience in this sector and develop motorcycles from there.

Let’s remember that HD already has its own sector dedicated entirely to electric motorcycles called Livewirewhich benefits from Harley-Davidson’s engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure and global logistics capabilitieswhile the Milwaukee company profits from the exclusivity of its new firm and the advances it achieves in the development of electric motorcycles.