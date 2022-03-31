Medical students invite to the “Dinner with meaning, blind dinner”

The student organization Potosina Society of Physicians in Training (SOPOMEF) and the Student Council of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP) invite to the “Dinner with meaning, blind dinner”, whose collection will be in benefit of the Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired (IPACIDEVI) “Ezequiel Hernández Romo”.

In an interview, Evelyn Barbosa and Jessica Flores, students of the Faculty of Medicine, detailed what this activity consists of: “diners are blindfolded, enter the restaurant holding hands and shoulders, and hence the experience is to explore the senses of touch, smell and taste. The dinner consists of two courses and those who attend will also be able to meet people with visual disabilities”.

They announced that as part of this activity they will live the experience of blind dancing and they plan other surprises. The blind dinner will take place on Friday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. at El México de Frida restaurant and will cost 400 pesos for the general public.

Tickets are already on sale, the deadline to reserve them is March 25 and those interested can purchase them by communicating through social networks: on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOPOMEF-SLP-100341402100650, on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sopomef_/ or by phone: 44 43 37 17 96.

On the other hand, they invited the students of both the Medicine career and the degree in Environmental Sciences and Health to join the Potosi Society of Physicians in Training (SOPOMEF); One of the next objectives is that students of the degree in Physiotherapy that is taught in the same academic entity can also be incorporated.