Kim Kardashian’s Oscars makeup step by step
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
- 5 tricks for a luminous makeup look.
- Smoky eye makeup is back.
Of all the things we adore of kim kardashianwhich we can already assure you are not few, her makeup looks they make us ‘living’ for hours. This was the case a few days ago, when he proposed the aesthetic of a tanned goddess that we set out to copy in ‘zero coma’. As could be deduced from a photo that she uploaded to Instagram, we were able to get an idea of the style of products that she had used to achieve it. The best thing comes when we don’t have to guess anything… It’s just what happened yesterday, when one of his make-up artists, Ariel -which he shares with his sister, Kylie Jenner- uploaded a video to TikTok in which he detailed each and every product that she used to do Kim’s makeup for the after party this year’s oscars.
Kim Kardashian’s makeup at the Oscars, step by step
“Kim wanted such a very ‘baby doll glam’ makeup with 60’s brushstrokes thanks to a ‘cut crease’ and classic black eyeliner”, Ariel commented by way of introduction in what is already one of the makeup tutorials most helpful to date. Through his explanation you can see how both, working as a team, manage to adhere perfectly to many of the makeup trends strongest of this 2022. We talk about the art of achieving perfect eyebrowsbut also to find the perfect canvas from a makeup base of high coverage and its subsequent ‘baking’. You cannot miss the generous dose of ‘contouring’ that defines the businesswoman nor, of course, the ‘boom’ of blush, clearly present on the face, even from two different products.
But we don’t tell you, we show you. With all of you, makeup products which Ariel used to make Kim perfect, as he puts it, “in any lighting and pose.” Do you want to make up in her style? Here you find the key(s).
Advertising – Continue reading below
1
Eye contour ‘Vitamin Enriched Eye Base’
The English Court
€48.50
As Ariel relates, and after moisturizing Kim’s skin, she prepares the contours of her eyes and her eyelids with this product from Bobbi Brown. Enriched with vitamins and minerals, it acts as a primer while moisturizing, nourishing and smoothing the texture.
two
‘Lip Sleeping Mask’ ‘Berry’ flavor
amazon
€23.88
To prepare the lips, he used the one that has been around for a long time the night mask favorite of countless people around the world. Although it is a product designed to act while you sleep, the truth is that it prepares the lips perfectly in a matter of minutes thanks to the fact that it contains vitamin Ca powerful antioxidant, and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture.
3
‘Precisley, My Brow Pencil’ in shade 3.5
Sephora
€29.99
Yes, your favorite eyebrow pencil it’s also, apparently, that of Kim and her makeup artist. It is one of the options more accurate in these terms, as its name indicates, since it draws lines very fine and subtle thanks to the mini-thickness of its mine.
4
‘Shape Tate’
By way of eyeshadow primerAriel turns to another of the most iconic products on the market: the concealer ‘Shape Tate’ of Tarte. It has a matte finish, high coverage and it is able to soften the texture and even out the tone as if by magic.
5
‘Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer’ in the shade ‘Always Sunny’
Sephora
€25.99
To highlight the crease of the eyelid, instead of using brown eyeshadow, Ariel prefers the new stick bronzer from RareBeauty. Ultra-creamy, with a warm undertone and very easy to blend, it is perfect both for making a Kim-style cut crease What to, of course, tan the face. In fact, Ariel turns to him later for this very thing.
6
‘Ultra HD Light Capturing Concealer’
Sephora
€28.99
Like any good ‘cut crease’ worth its salt, the contrast area between brown and white is created by using a dark tone and then, usually, a concealer. For this, Ariel proposes this, the iconic ‘Ultra HD’ of Make Up Forever. It is ideal because it leaves a finish ‘second skin’ effect, hydrates and does not leave a heavy feeling on the eyelid.
7
‘Loose Setting Powder’
amazon
€39.72
To seal the eye area, Kim wore the famous ones that night loose powder from Laura Mercier. And it is that they are not the favorites of half the world for nothing. This product leaves the most perfect effect on any type of surface. Spoilers: They’re not the only setting powders Ariel used that night.
8
‘Complexion Eye Brush Set’
douglas
€96.30
For practically all of Kim’s face, Ariel used much of her brushes and brushes. These are the product of a collaboration with Morphe and, in this ‘set’, you find everything you need for a 100% complete makeup.
9
‘One Move Liquid Eyeliner’
As the make-up artist relates in his video, kim kardashian I was looking for a ‘cut crease’ that was very 60s but, also, the black eyeliner more perfect. This was drawn diagonally upwards, for the coveted foxy eye effectand was done with the ‘One Move Liquid Liner’ from inglot. Ariel says that he is “one of the blackest blacks” that she has used in her life. Take note.
10
‘Light Reflecting Skin Foundation’ in the shade ‘Valencia’
The English Court
€48.00
For flawless yet luminous skin, nothing like ‘Light Reflecting Skin’ foundation. Ariel used on Kim the tone ‘Valencia’ but the truth is that any of them fulfills what it promises: natural finish, blurring of imperfections, smoother, softener and all this with a buildable medium coverageand.
eleven
‘Radiant Creamy Concealer’
The English Court
€32.00
She camouflaged Kim’s dark circles with the perfect complement to her previous foundation, ‘Radiant Creamy Concealer’, also from nars. This is from light buildable coverage, so it can be medium and even high. However, it leaves a luminous texture thanks to the fact that it is enriched with moisturizing active ingredients.
12
Blush ‘Soft Pinch’ in the tone ‘Happy’
Sephora
€21.99
Of course the most viral blush of the moment had to have such a presence on the red carpet of the Oscars. In fact, Kim herself opted for it for that beautiful and flattering ‘youthful cheek’ effect. We talk about the liquid blushers Rare Beauty’s ‘Soft Pinch’ that Ariel used on a pretty fuchsia tone called ‘Happy’.
13
‘Easy Bake Loose Powder’
Sephora
€37.99
For the baking processthe artist opted for the most suitable for it, since they even receive that name: the ‘Easy Bake’ of Huda Beauty. It is a loose powder available in all skin tones, which blur enlarged pores and wrinkles for the finishing more perfect and durable.
14
Powder foundation ‘Studio Fix’
The English Court
€35.50
We’ve already warned you… Laura Mercier’s loose powders weren’t the only fixatives in the whole process. In fact, Ariel puts the finishing touch to the look by securing the concealer area with these other MAC ones. Actually it is a powder foundation which, due to its characteristics, also works great in this way: they soften, last for hours and hours, blur expression lines and, of course, fix all previously deposited cream products.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below