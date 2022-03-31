Kim Kardashian’s Oscars makeup step by step

5 tricks for a luminous makeup look.

Of all the things we adore of kim kardashianwhich we can already assure you are not few, her makeup looks they make us ‘living’ for hours. This was the case a few days ago, when he proposed the aesthetic of a tanned goddess that we set out to copy in ‘zero coma’. As could be deduced from a photo that she uploaded to Instagram, we were able to get an idea of ​​the style of products that she had used to achieve it. The best thing comes when we don’t have to guess anything… It’s just what happened yesterday, when one of his make-up artists, Ariel -which he shares with his sister, Kylie Jenner- uploaded a video to TikTok in which he detailed each and every product that she used to do Kim’s makeup for the after party this year’s oscars.

Kim Kardashian’s makeup at the Oscars, step by step

“Kim wanted such a very ‘baby doll glam’ makeup with 60’s brushstrokes thanks to a ‘cut crease’ and classic black eyeliner”, Ariel commented by way of introduction in what is already one of the makeup tutorials most helpful to date. Through his explanation you can see how both, working as a team, manage to adhere perfectly to many of the makeup trends strongest of this 2022. We talk about the art of achieving perfect eyebrowsbut also to find the perfect canvas from a makeup base of high coverage and its subsequent ‘baking’. You cannot miss the generous dose of ‘contouring’ that defines the businesswoman nor, of course, the ‘boom’ of blush, clearly present on the face, even from two different products.

But we don’t tell you, we show you. With all of you, makeup products which Ariel used to make Kim perfect, as he puts it, “in any lighting and pose.” Do you want to make up in her style? Here you find the key(s).