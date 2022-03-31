Kevin Owens reveals that Vince McMahon prompted him to renew with WWE

Kevin Owens renewed his contract with WWE last December, just one month before his previous deal was due to expire. The new contract which makes him one of the highest paid fighters in the companywill bind him to the company for years to come.

On the occasion of the promotion of WrestleMania 38, where the faces will be seen with “Stone” Cold Steve Austin, Owens was interviewed on the program “DC & RC” of ESPN. There, he pointed out that Vince McMahon contributed greatly to his finally choosing to remain in WWE, since the president made it clear to him that he wanted him to stay. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Well, a big part of it, honestly, was that Vince McMahon made it pretty clear to me that he wanted me to stay. He has been in WWE for seven years. I have many friends everywhere in the world of wrestling, but there is a whole side of WWE that people don’t get to see, whether it’s the production team or the people behind the scenes, the stage manager, the creative team. all those people. They are very special people and are part of my family.. Now they are my extended family. My professional family, if you want to call it that. Those were all factors that led me to stay because Vince made it clear that he wanted me to stay.. It feels like home and all those people there. If he wasn’t there, he wouldn’t be able to see anymore and that was it. It seemed like the right decision to me. That’s really all there is to it.”

Kevin Owens will star in one of the most anticipated moments of the great event. The wrestler invited WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to his “The KO Show” segment on WrestleMania Saturday, where it is expected that there will be a confrontation between the two that ends up leading to some kind of confrontation. Fans are eager to see the WWE Hall of Famer play a match after almost 20 years removed from the ring.

