Keanu Reeves, in addition to being an actor, also manufactures motorcycles; this is his latest creation, the ARCH 1s

It has always been known that the famous actor Keanu Reeves He is a true motorcycle lover, to the point of having his own company named ARCH Motorcycle, which is dedicated to making them personalized. Now, the protagonist of the saga of “Matrix” He already presented his new model.

The company founded by Reeves and Gard Hollinger they have the models KRGT-1, 1s, Method 143 and now presented the Arch 1swhich has special features and an avant-garde design that interested locals and strangers.

“The sporty design of the ARCH 1 reduces the bulk of a side mount air filtration system in favor of a patented integrated air intake and filtration system,” reads the description they posted via the Instagram account of ARCH Motorcycle.

What are the characteristics of the motorcycle?

The steel horse that the actor’s company will begin to produce stands out for having an S&S T124 engine, it has a displacement of 2032 cc, which can generate 124 hp, a V-shaped design at 45 degrees. Also, one mated to a six-speed transmission. Its braking system is by front discs with ISR 6-piston calipers.

“The ARCH 1s derives its power from a high-torque, fuel-injected, downdraft V-twin engine developed in collaboration with S&S Cycle”

It is made up of aluminum materials at the rear and steel at the front. On the other hand, it will have a new fuel tank, it will be more sporty, a robust front part and a more central driving position. The wheels are 17-inch carbon fiber.

