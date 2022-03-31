Katy Perry shines with the star look: colorful jumpsuit and thick heels

Katy Perry has made of jumpsuits a basic piece of your wardrobe for your performances on stage and on red carpets. We have seen her parade with extremely diverse designs, experimenting from the models that go with pants skinny to bell-bottoms, occasionally trying some more risky ones that also include a discreet train and matching gloves. The stilettos classic with peaked finish and the heeled sandals are your favorite options. footwear to seal the equation.

To reaffirm itself as one of the best dressedthe American singer, Katy Perry, shared a photograph in which she enhanced her figure with a colorful jumpsuit in shiny finish. He was accompanied with some extremely thick heels with retro touches. This is due to the launch of its footwear brand, Katy Perry Collectionswhich already existed since 2017, however, had remained in the shadows until now when it decides to launch a new spring collection that starts with 19 models.

How to wear a jumpsuit with thick-heeled sandals according to Katy Perry?

What today translates into one of the most versatile pieces of our wardrobe, which best have the ability to free us from any stylistic trouble, was actually an invention that at the time was worn exclusively by skydivers as part of his uniform.

elsa schiaparelli was one of its main promoters during the 1930s, creating a war-inspired collection with women’s jumpsuits made of green silk with front pockets. Since its use began to become popular ten years later, the silhouettes who have adopted the monkeys it has changed according to each moment in time.