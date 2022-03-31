Katy Perry revives the lace up pants trend of the 2000s

Katy Perry set off style alarms and this time he did it with the revival of the 2000 most amazing. We know that his specialty is building daring, scandalous and maximalist styles. However, in recent months, he has surprised us with a impeccable editorial aesthetic. She has looked better than anyone else in tailored suits, leather pants and jumpsuit sensual. As a good connoisseur of trends knows that the days to come will be enveloped in a cloud of nostalgia, where the main inspiration comes from the pop stars of the first years of the century.

American singer, Katy Perry, With his leading role in the television show, American Idol, he manages to outshine the fashion universe every week. She has the ability to combine elegance with irreverence in a cunning way, he also tells a story with each of his choices. On this occasion, he did justice to the it was y2k. As is, as if it were a photograph taken from back then, only with a higher degree of sophistication. To fully understand what we are talking about, it will only suffice to read the following, lace up pantsdo you remember them?

In 2016 Bella Hadid woke up the fever of sayings knotted pants that, with a DNA cowboy They have been in charge of replacing the classic pair of straight drop. If they still do not come to your mind, do not worry, because the sample of the interpreter will reconstruct the images of the outfits that you had long ago and, perhaps, a postcard of Britney Spears that you still have will fuel the desire to have them —again— in the closet.

What are Katy Perry’s lace up pants like?