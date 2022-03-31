Kacha Badaam Trend: Madhuri Dixit dances on raw badaam with Riteish Deshmukh, adds a funny twist at the end

Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit, popularly known as Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood, is quite active on social media. But these days she remains a sensation of the social media world. The actress is seen sharing a dance video (Madhuri Dixit Dance Video) with many actors one after the other. After Ishaan Khatter, Jackie Shroff, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, she is now seen dancing with Riteish Deshmukh.

A latest video of the actress (Madhuri Dixit & Riteish Deshmukh Video) has surfaced, which he himself has shared on his Instagram account. In this video Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen following the trending ‘Kacha Badam’ (Madhuri Dixit & Riteish Deshmukh on Kacha Badaam Trend). In the video, Riteish and Madhuri can be seen following the raw almond steps, but in the end Madhuri adds a special twist and pushes Riteish out of the frame by pushing him from the waist. The video is very funny.

read more –Sharma Ji Namkeen: These celebs including Ranbir Kapoor paid a wonderful tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Sharing this, the actress has also written in the caption that she had a lot of fun making this video. The caption read, ‘It was so funny why Riteish’, to which Riteish also reacted immediately and wrote, ‘Have a lot of fun… I am lucky’.

The video has been covered on social media. On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in the web series ‘The Fame Game’. The actress has made her digital debut through this series. Riteish Deshmukh is busy with his next Marathi film ‘Mr Mummy’. Actress Genelia D’Souza will also be seen in this film. Riteish and Genelia will be seen sharing the screen after years through ‘Mr Mummy’.

read more – Read entertainment news here