John Abraham said: Promoting a film on The Kapil Sharma Show doesn’t sell tickets, Kashmir Files…

Kapil Sharma’s show has been on target since the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Actually in a tweet, Vivek had said that Kapil did not promote his film in his show because the starcast of Kashmir Files is not big. This issue became so big that people started flaunting Kapil on social media. Then what was Kapil also tweeted in his favor but the users are not ready to believe his point.

Now John Abraham has given a big statement about Kapil’s show. These days John is promoting his film Attack which will be released in theaters this Friday. But John does not want to promote his film in Kapil’s show as he feels that it will not sell his film tickets. Giving the example of The Kashmir Files, he said this.

John said in an interview, ‘The director of the film Attack took me to The Kapil Sharma Show. I like Kapil. He is a very nice guy, but his show doesn’t increase the ticket sales for my film.’ John said that if the film industry stops promoting meaningless things, then there will be no problem in making a place for new talent here. Let us tell you that John was seen in Kapil’s show recently.

John said, I do not believe in promoting films on Kapil’s show. Just look at The Kashmir Files. This film was not promoted in The Kapil Sharma Show, but still Vivek Agnihotri’s film did a great job at the box office. Now we do not know why John said this thing, but John has given new content for those who troll Kapil Sharma.