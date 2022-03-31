Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities who look beautiful without makeup

In recent months it has been more common to see adscenes of celebrities who have chosen to expose themselves on social networks without using filters, an action that many of his followers celebrate, since there are still artists who insist on showing a face far removed from reality in their photos.

While not all celebrities look great without makeup, there is an endless list of women who do, that every time they expose themselves to the natural in networks they are flattered for their beauty and how beautiful her skin looks, among them we highlight the Mexican Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Emma Watson, Penelope Cruz, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and many more.

Here we leave you some of the celebrities who look beautiful without makeup.

1.Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress is more and more frequently posing on social networks without makeup, something that her followers undoubtedly celebrate.

Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

2.Jennifer Lopez

The 52-year-old singer and actress usually shares some beauty tips on social networks to look radiant like her.

Photo: Instagram @jlo

3.Drew Barrymore

The nice actress and now television host makes her followers aware by posing without a drop of makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

Photo: Instagram @drewbarrymore

4.Kendall Jenner

The 26-year-old model and businesswoman often shares photos and videos in which she appears natural, showing that unlike her sisters, she has not used invasive aesthetic procedures to look beautiful.

Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

5. Lily Collins

The 33-year-old British actress who has gained popularity in recent months for the series “Emily in Paris” is considered one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood.

Photo: Instagram lilyjcollins

Other celebrities without makeup and who look beautiful:

Jennifer Aniston

Emilia Clarke

Photo: Instagram @emilia_clarke

kim kardashian

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Alicia Keys

Photo: Instagram @aliciakeys

Jessica Chastain