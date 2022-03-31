Jane Campion, the triumphant return to Hollywood of a demanding and free filmmaker

After more than a decade turning her back on Hollywood, New Zealander Jane Champion made a triumphant return to the mecca of cinema with her Oscar for best direction for the psychological western “The Power of the Dog.”

This plunge into the acrimonious universe of toxic masculinity, embodied by the rivalry between two men on a Montana ranch in the 1920s, marks a break for Campion, hitherto best known for her complex portraits of women.

“I love directing because it’s such a deep dive into the story, but the task of showing a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is that I’m not alone. In ‘The Power of the Dog,’ I worked with actors I call my friends,” the 67-year-old director affirmed when collecting the award.

Unanimously praised by critics, “The Power of the Dog” (“The Power of the Dog”) was outlined for days as the favorite with 12 nominations, and won one of the most important Oscars of the night, although it was not recognized in the 11 other categories to which she was nominated.

The moment recalled the success of “The Piano Lesson,” another Campion reference work, at the 1994 Oscars.

With a demanding and free personality, Campion entered the legend of cinema in 1993 by becoming the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Later she would regret that this success had not generated a new wave of successful directors and would denounce sexism in the world of cinema, unable in her opinion to accept “the feminine vision”.

He ended up distancing himself from Hollywood in 2009 after his film “Bright Star”, denouncing the difficulties of filmmakers to create freely and access financing in a predominantly male industry.

He then opted for television with the successful police series “The Top of the Lake”, whose action takes place in a small town in New Zealand.

The prospect of adapting the novel “The Power of the Dog” (1967) by the American Thomas Savage, a story of repressed homosexuality in a western setting, makes her return to the big screen.

“I kept thinking about it. In fact, I was under a spell,” she went on to say.

With the rise of the #MeToo movement, things had also begun to change in the world of cinema, different from the one Campion had known in the 1990s.

“The #MeToo movement changed everything,” he explained.

“I think the period between the end of the 1990s and and until around 2015 was a very dark time. Now, women are really more successful … We don’t use them for charity anymore (…) This is the big change We want to be recognized because we are truly good,” she emphasized.

Jane Campion was born on April 30, 1954 in Wellington, to a comedian mother and a theater director father, both of whom were fascinated by Shakespeare. But she neglects the life of an artist and opts for anthropology, before studying painting in England and Australia.

His step towards the seventh art did not take place until the 1980s, when he began a course at an Australian school from which he graduated in 1984.

Only two years later he began to collect successes, with the award at Cannes for his first short film “Peel”.

Then came “Sweetie”, in competition at Cannes in 1989, and “An angel at my table”, about the tragic life of the novelist Janet Frame, special prize from the Venice jury in 1990.

The gallery of female fringe characters would continue with “The Piano Lesson,” in which comedic Holly Hunter stuns in the Oscar-winning role of a mute pianist in love with an illiterate Maori in the 19th century. The ribbon was made with three Academy statuettes.

In “Portrait of a Lady” (1996) with Nicole Kidman, “Holy Smoke!” (1999) with Kate Winslet, “In the Cut” (2003) with Meg Ryan or the same “Bright Star” illustrate this weakness for female roles contrary to the norms imposed by society.

“My films are reactions to society’s obsession with normality, its propensity to exclude dissidents,” he explained.

