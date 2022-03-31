Intermittent fasting: the panacea for weight loss or a dangerous diet?

the boom of intermittent fasting diets, fired up on social networks by celebrities such as actress Jennifer Aniston or influencers, propose rapid weight loss and improved metabolism. The idea involves reducing food and calorie intake at certain times of the day in ranges of six, eight and even 12 hours. In these periods, food should not be eaten and it can only be interspersed with liquids such as water, juices or hot drinks.

The trend adds followers, but at the same time raises alarms due to its impact on health: specialists report that the benefits are still being investigated and that the evidence collected to date responds to studies carried out only in the short termwith measurements less than 24 weeks.

“Intermittent fasting is about eating patterns. It is based on consuming very little or no calories for a period of time that can be from hours to days, but with a certain pattern. It is a practice inspired by religious fasts”, says Susana Gutt, medical specialist in nutrition and associate of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires.

Various investigations focused on studying the religious practices of Christianity, Islam and Judaism whose faithful do not eat food at certain times such as Holy Week, Ramadan and the Day of Atonement, respectively. Those studies tried to determine what happens in the metabolism of the people who carry them out.

“Some reduce animal protein, others reduce refined foods, others promote fruit and vegetable diets and others promote protein powder diets. In addition to time, intermittent fasting also refers to the composition of the diet in the period that is eaten, “says Gutt.

The specialist refers that obesity and diabetes are two diseases that have insulin resistance as a pathophysiological mechanism. This type of diet, according to studies measured in the short term, showed an improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood glucose and weight. Regarding fats, they pointed out that it greatly improves the lipid profile, reduces triglycerides and cholesterol. As for the decrease in cardiovascular risk, there is still no evidence to prove it in studies carried out in humans.

However, Gutt cautions against the problems and risks of intermittent dieting. “The big problem is adherence. They are difficult diets to sustain over time. In large studies there is not a lot of adherence to these diets,” she says. On the other hand, he recommends that those who decide to practice the diet always do so with medical and professional support due to the possible adverse effects of fasting.

Among the main health damages that the practice can generate are nausea, constipation due to alteration of intestinal transit and some people get to suffer from diarrhea. Fasting also produces headaches, dizziness and even decay. “Another effect is dry mouth, because a lot of water is lost by removing carbohydrates. Keep in mind that hydration for the body is very important. In diets that are not rich in proteins, carbohydrates and fats, they will produce a nutritional deficit, especially micronutrients, vitamins and minerals”, says Gutt.

And he adds: “In people who have an eating disorder it can be severely aggravated and bring disorders. You have to see very well who is given this diet, when and how is the medical follow-up. In diabetics it can improve blood glucose, but you have to be very careful with diabetes medications that will have to be adapted to the diet because there is a risk of generating hypoglycemia.

According to the specialist, There are three types of intermittent fasting. The first is “time-restricted eating.” In that case, the person follows a very low-calorie diet two days a week and eats freely the other five. He can choose whether the fast days are consecutive or not.

Then there is the “alternate day fast”. The patient fasts a day in which he eats up to 25% of the calories his body needs and no more and alternates it with a day of free eating that is known as a “holiday”. Gutt refers that this type of alternation between a day of fasting and another of uncontrolled feeding is not adequate from the point of view of food health and nutrition.

Fasting periods are usually six, eight and up to 12 hours

The third variant is the “periodic fast”. There, the person establishes a diet in which he defines in the week which days are fasting and which are not. He can break them down into five and two, four and three, or six and one, where he’s on a very calorie-restricted liquid diet and then he’s going to do a fast day or two where he just has water and protein powders.

Another aspect to highlight is the possibility of physical activity during these periods. Gutt reports that when fasting once or twice a week, exercise is not recommended on those days. But if the fast is during daylight hours, for example a person who fasts 18 hours and eats within the remaining six hours, it is recommended that the activity be carried out within meal times or very close to them and not when entered the fast.

The impact of intermittent dieting in obesity treatments is a controversial issue. “Any fad diet worries me because of the meaning it has, I worry that people take information from social networks. Nutrition professionals and the treatment of people with obesity are still evaluating the evidence of benefits”, says Ana Cappelletti, a doctor specializing in endocrinology and obesity.

For the doctor, who is the director of postgraduate studies in Obesity at Favaloro University, intermittent fasting studies related to weight loss did not show greater benefits than other diets without fasting. “The most worrying thing is that this dietary intervention is not for everyone. We must evaluate the impact on the eating pattern, the eating behavior of the person and their social environment and family”, says Cappelletti.

According to the doctor, eating early at night and going to sleep light helps to sleep better; an indisputably favorable practice. “There is evidence showing that sustaining a time of restricted eating could help increase antioxidant defenses, help cell DNA repair, decrease inflammation and improve metabolism – something important for prevention and treatment. of chronic diseases—but it is not yet robust enough to say that this fasting alternative is better than others for weight loss.”

The evidence to which he refers arises from studies that were mostly focused on religious fasts and that were carried out with a follow-up of a few weeks. As Cappelletti points out, understanding that there are various types of intermittent fasting, there is still no standardization that allows the benefits of this dietary practice to be rigorously compared.

Monica Katz, a medical specialist in nutrition, explains that the diet is very effective and that there is a rapid weight lossbut the safety and risks of doing it will depend on each person.

“Fasting could be done by people who are not dieters, who do not have eating disorders and who have a certain emotional balance. Otherwise, what we see is that people in the moments that they can eat have binge eating or food loss control after having done the fast, “says Katz, noting that there is a real danger for patients who have impulse control or lack of control in their diet.

“This is for young people or people with a lot of emotional balance. People who do not have impulsive disorders, previous anxiety disorders or treatment for depression and who can tolerate the emotional component of not eating for hours. It is more for an obsessive patient with a lot of cognitive control”, adds Katz.

Like the other specialists consulted, Katz maintains that the studies that show the metabolic benefits of fasting are small studies with no follow-up in the medium and long term. The doctor questions that if the results and benefits obtained are only short-term, is it worth doing?

A few years ago, actress Jeniffer Aniston revealed that one of his secrets to keep fit is the practice of intermittent fasting. “I wake up around nine every day and I only eat liquids, like juice and coffee. But I drink coffee after my meditation session, exercise and after feeding the dogs. Fortunately, sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10″, he said then.

Mariano, 40, is a businessman and learned about the diet on the recommendation of a friend. “When I asked him about the hours of fasting, I told him that it was impossible to last that long without eating. Later my sister also told me that she sometimes fasted as part of her routine, more than anything to detoxify, and that it did her good. So I decided to try”, says Mariano.

After trying various diets with no satisfactory results, he decided to experiment with fasting. It’s been three weeks since he started and his main goal is not to lose weight fast but to change his routine and eating plan. She started fasting for 16 hours and kept to her daily routine: she eats at 8pm and gets up at 6am to work. In the morning she drinks bitter mate and a lot of water. Then he does 40 minutes of spinning.

“Between work and physical activity, I make it to noon without needing to eat anything. Neither starving nor in need of binge eating. I must have lost a kilo. I’m doing it very calm. A week later I felt that my stomach had shrunk a bit and I’m not as hungry all day as before,” says Mariano, adding that at mealtimes he tries to take care of himself and eat vegetables, fruits and a good diet in general.

After starting the diet she consulted a nutritionist who recommended that she not fast every day as it had been doing but to define three days in the week. He also suggested reducing the time he went without eating. Instead of 16 hours of fasting, in your case do 14.

“I feel good energy and lighter. In general I am fine and I had no adverse effects. For now I continue and I am incorporating it more as a habit than as a diet. With perseverance and taking care of my meals at the times I have to eat, in the long run I think I’m going to lose weight,” says Mariano.