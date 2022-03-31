INE Puebla promotes citizen participation in the Revocation of Mandate exercise

The Local Executive Board held the State Forum for the Discussion of the Revocation of Mandate 2022, a space for analysis and exchange of ideas for the meeting on April 10

This week, 15 District Discussion Forums are also being held in the entity, in addition to the three scheduled at the national level.

In order to help promote citizen participation, through informed discussion and reflection, this Tuesday the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the state of Puebla held the State Forum for Discussion of the Revocation of Mandate 2022.

In his welcome message, the Executive Member of the Local Board, Marcos Rodríguez del Castillo, highlighted that this forum – which was held in a hybrid format – is carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Federal Law for Revocation of Mandate in a framework of free expression and debate. Likewise, he trusted that it would help to arouse citizen interest to participate in this exercise of democracy that is unprecedented in the country.

Having a plurality of opinions and contrasting diverse ideas and arguments was one of the objectives sought with this event, therefore, a discussion panel was formed made up of four specialists in political issues, with tendencies for and against that the current President of the Republic remain in office until the end of his term.

The opinions in favor were issued by Mr. Agustín Guerrero Castillo, Political Analyst and columnist in different media and digital platforms; and Dr. Leticia Montagner García, Coordinator of the Journalism Career of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla; while the positions against were made by the Master María Eugenia Osuna Franco, General Director of the Legal Office VIRA Legal Strategy; and Master Enrique Huerta Cuevas, Professor at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla.

Moderated by Master Shalim León Ibarra, Researcher at the Research Center of the Universidad Anáhuac Puebla, the State Discussion Forum focused on discussing the following topics: The reason for holding the Mandate Revocation. Their contribution as an instrument of direct citizen participation. Results of the Mandate Revocation process in accordance with the legal-regulatory framework. (Majority, binding and declaration of results by the electoral authorities); and, finally, the arguments for and against the Revocation of the Mandate, that is, the position of the panelists on the question: Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, was revoke the mandate due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?

It should be noted that to promote participation and contribute to the issuance of a free and reasoned vote, this week 15 District Discussion Forums are also being held in the entity, in addition to the three that are held at the national level.

In this way, the provisions of the Constitution and the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate are complied with, referring to the promotion and dissemination of this exercise of direct democracy to be held next Sunday, April 10.