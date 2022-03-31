In the final stretch, this is how Rihanna looks like her great pregnancy in top

Since the singer Rihanna announced that she was pregnant Wearing large and extravagant chains on her belly, her fans have been very attentive to the details of this sweet wait that is already In the final line, and with Great style This is how the famous looks like her big belly in a flirty top who has left everyone enchanted by the poise and glamour.

Rihanna does not lose touch and has become the queen of pregnant fashion, crowning himself as most stylish celebrity in pregnancy, especially now that she is in the final stretch and has revealed her big belly in revealing and very daring clothes, this time she showed it off in a top that attracted the gaze of locals and strangers.

Although pregnant and already with a huge belly, Rihanna does not stop working and making an appearance on red carpets and even fashion shows, and it is that she has become a fashion icon for pregnant women, leaving behind the designs where covered as much as possible the belly and those tender details, today is to show the flirtatious and empowered side of the woman waiting to give life.

Photo: Instagram.



Rihanna likes to appear, stand out from the crowd, shine and show her great beauty, especially now that she is pregnant and that she looks even more spectacular, in addition to the fact that the interpreter has bet on imposing fashion, for which she has stood out with those outfits that have put aside the tenderness that pregnancy implies, for the sensual and controversial.

That is why the celebrity has been seen on the red carpets and galas with outfits that have given much to talk about, such as her most recent look where transparencies, crop tops and sequins have been present again in the look Rihanna, who through her Instagram account has shown how her belly looks close to giving birth.

In the photos, Rihanna appears modeling an elegant long mermaid skirt full of sequins that shone with every step she took, she combined it with a crop top and also wore a type of transparent fabric cape that covered her from her neck to her huge belly. , thus forming an exceptional total black with which he stole all eyes.

Photo: Instagram.



There is no doubt that Rihanna knows very well what favors her, in addition to always wanting to highlight her belly, so she looks for clothes that highlight her belly and she looks great, this year she has been imposing fashion with her pregnant outfits and the piropos has taken them, she looks radiant a few days after giving birth.

