“I did the right thing,” says former MP accused by Alejandro Gertz

“For me, it was very emotional to see the unanimous vote of the Supreme Court of Justice establishing that there was no crime attributable to Alejandra Cuevas Morán and Laura Morán Servín, because with that I can freely say that what I did was right. when, in March 2016, I agreed not to exercise the criminal action of that same preliminary investigation, and the only result I obtained was that an arrest warrant was issued and I lost my job, my prestige, everything, I lost everything.”

The speaker is Jorge Octavio “N”, former agent of the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) who was in charge of the death file of Federico Gertz Manero, brother of the attorney general of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero. The latter later denounced the investigator for the crime of denial of justice, for having concluded that the death of his relative was due to natural causes and that there were no elements to accuse Cuevas and Morán of homicide, determination that last Monday validated the Supreme Court.

“With this resolution, the Court is clearly establishing that what I did it was correct to have determined the non-exercise of criminal action for the performance of Mrs. Alejandra and Mrs. Laura; my behavior was fine, I did not commit any crime, ”says the former official, in one of his first public appearances since he was prosecuted by prosecutor Gertz Manero.

“The actions they took to care for Mr. Federico were completely justified, they took actions to protect the health and life of the man,” he adds. “Many (of the arguments) that were handled in the Court are part of the agreement not to exercise criminal action that I prepared. There was no conduct attributable to the ladies and that is why it was agreed not to exercise criminal action with all the data and evidence that was available at that time: testimonials, expert reports, documentaries, including medical notes, prescriptions, payment for medications ” .

As a result of Gertz Manero’s complaint for alleged negligence, the FGJCDMX opened a file against Jorge Octavio “N” and his partner José Luis “N”; In May 2019, a local judge issued an arrest warrant against him, which was suspended by a federal judge last year, determining that there were irregularities and that the rights of the aforementioned MP agents were violated.

Said file is still open in the FGJCDMX Special Affairs Prosecutor’s Office, which, says Jorge Octavio “N”, places him in legal uncertainty and continues to violate his rights.

After the Supreme Court granted a plain and simple amparo in favor of Alejandra Cuevas and her mother, Laura Morán, ex-partner of Federico Gertz, the persecuted former MP agent requested this Tuesday the capital prosecutor’s office to officially determine the closure of the preliminary investigation against him for alleged negligence and non-exercise of criminal action.

“Given the procedural status of this preliminary investigation, and by virtue of the fact that it is a notorious fact that the amparos under review 540/2021 and 541/2021, promoted by Alejandra Cuevas and Laura Morán, were resolved on March 28, 2022 of substance by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, where the unconstitutionality of the arrest warrant (against Morán) and the order of formal imprisonment (against Cuevas), as well as the procedural inactivity of the investigation that We are concerned, in order to respect my right of access to justice and provide legal certainty, I request that the criminal action not be exercised in my favor, on the grounds that said protections are intimately linked with the present investigation, ”he says. the brief delivered by the lawyers of Jorge Octavio “N” to the capital prosecutor’s office.

“It gives me a break”

The 48-year-old former official says he feels at peace and with a clear conscience for his actions, although he still has to fight to secure his own freedom before the FGJCDMX, which expedited Gertz’s complaint once he became head of the FGR and after Ernestina Godoy took over as capital prosecutor.

“I am very happy, honestly it gives me a break (the Court’s resolution), but this is not over, I have to follow up on the preliminary investigation against me and see that it is sent to a definitive non-exercise” , it states. “We have to promote this, we know that the prosecution itself, just by knowing the Court’s resolution, would already have to determine my file, but, if we don’t move them, if we don’t do anything, they won’t do anything either.”

Jorge Octavio “N”, a lawyer who had a 23-year career in the FGJCDMX, accuses that the criminal prosecution damaged his image, caused him discredit and has made it difficult for him to exercise his profession, therefore, it will demand a comprehensive repair of the damage.

“I wanted to do my job, I wanted to prepare myself and study, they always gave me the relevant issues, I was always at the foot of the canyon for the institution, and that’s how they paid me,” he says.

“I have had to be moving in a low profile, obviously, because of the person who denounced me, who is a very powerful person; there are many who do not even know about my situation, I have had to be reserved, ”she details.

“What I want to develop in is law, in litigation, but I have to gradually build an agenda of clients, I couldn’t do it before, because, if I said that I worked in the CDMX prosecutor’s office and I left there because they issued me an arrest warrant, with that premise, anyone is going to say: ‘He’s a criminal, why am I hiring him!’”.