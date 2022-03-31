Huma Qureshi shares sizzling pics in high slit gown at age 35 | Huma Qureshi became impeccable at the age of 35, the new look created a sensation

new Delhi: Huma Qureshi, who has registered her name in the list of Bollywood’s top actresses, is no longer interested in any identity today. Apart from his excellent acting in the industry, he is also very famous for his impeccable style. Apart from this, Huma has always attracted the attention of people with her stylish style.

Huma stays connected with her fans

Huma is very active on social media to stay connected with her fans. She keeps on showing her beautiful glimpse of her life to the fans by sharing her pictures. In such a situation, today she has become a social media sensation.

Now Huma is once again in the midst of fans due to her latest photoshoot. It has become difficult for people to take their eyes off their new pictures.

Completed the look like this

In this, Huma can be seen wearing a light green color dress. During this, she is flaunting her legs in every photo. Huma completed her look with light makeup and open curly hair.

Apart from this, the actress has also carried a silver neckpiece. Fans are liking this style of Huma very much. Now these pictures of her are becoming very viral on social media.

Difficult to take your eyes off pictures

Here Huma’s fans are not tired of praising her. Not only fans, all the celebs are constantly giving their reaction by commenting. Today he is at that stage, where the fans are crazy about a glimpse of him.

On the other hand, talking about Huma’s work front, she is going to be seen in Netflix’s next film ‘Monica, O My Darling’. After this, she will also be seen in a film titled ‘Double XL’.

