Hugh Jackman could return as Wolverine in 2 more movies

People are reacting very positively to Spider-Man: No Way Home and especially the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the different versions of Peter Parker. They do not have a small cameo, but their roles are very important especially for the end of the film. Now they want to do something similar with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and he could be in up to two Marvel Studios movies.

As we already know Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years from X-Men (2000) to Logan (2017). He was able to say goodbye in a shocking way to his character and always He said he didn’t want to go back. But it seems that they have convinced him and according to all the rumors we will be able to see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Especially thanks to the intervention of his friend Patrick Stewart who will also appear as Professor X. Since in that film, the Sorcerer Supreme of Marvel Studios will travel through different realities and ask for the help of Professor X who will be accompanied by some famous mutants like Wolverine .

In fact, these scenes have been shot recently and that is why the release of the film was delayed a few months. It will now hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

But we might get to see him in another movie.

Hugh Jackman’s cameo as Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may be something spectacular, but he could also be in Secret Wars. A film that is rumored to be already being planned by the Russo brothers, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and that will bring together many Marvel Studios heroes on a battlefield.