How to watch WWE Hall of Fame 2022 LIVE Induction The Undertaker to Hall Of Fame 2022 ONLINE schedule to watch Mark Callaway speech where to watch WWE Network live stream USA | SPORTS

The ceremony of WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most anticipated events by wrestling fans and this 2022 will be very special, because one of the biggest names in wrestling history, The Undertaker, will be inducted into the most important Hall of Fame in world wrestling.

That is why many fans do not want to miss this great ceremony and in this note we are going to tell you how to do so that you do not miss the WWE Hall of Fame 2022.

Remember that the Hall of Fame is one of the classic WWE activities prior to the expected WrestleMania event, so if you are a true fan of wrestling and WWE, you cannot miss all the information we have for you.

What time is WWE Hall of Fame 2022?

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place this Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. and will have the presence of the public unlike last year’s ceremony that was held in the remembered WWE Florida ThunderDome.

That’s why we’re going to tell you what time The WWE Hall of Fame will be broadcast in your country:

Peru: 10:00 at night

10:00 at night Mexico: 9:00 at night

9:00 at night Argentina: 12:00 midnight on Saturday

12:00 midnight on Saturday Chile: 12:00 midnight on Saturday

12:00 midnight on Saturday Ecuador: 10:00 at night

10:00 at night Uruguay: 12:00 midnight on Saturday

12:00 midnight on Saturday Bolivia: 11:00 at night

11:00 at night Colombia: 10:00 at night

10:00 at night United States: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Spain: 5:00 a.m. Saturday

Which historic fighters will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022?

There are many superstars who have enjoyed popularity and the affection of all fans; However, not everyone has the privilege of being part of the WWE Hall of Fame. That is why we are going to tell you, who will be induced this 2022.

CLASS 2022 OF THE WWE HALL OF FAME The Undertaker Big Van Vader The Steiner Brothers queen sharmell Shad Gaspar posthumous award

What does The Undertaker say about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Mark Calaway, real name of The Undertaker, also spoke about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and the reaction that fans will surely have in his speech at the ceremony.

“I’m going to make eye contact with 15,000 to 20,000 people and try to keep my composure. There will be some emotional moments, I’m sure. Right now, I feel extremely honored to be admitted. I am honored and excited to be able to share some things with the fans who have been with me all these years. It’s really exciting”, stated The Undertaker.

How to watch the WWE Hall of Fame live? – TV Guide

We want you not to miss The Undertaker’s exaltation to the Hall of Fame. That is why we are going to tell you how to watch this ceremony live in your country and through which medium you can do it.

Peru: WWE Network 10:00 at night

WWE Network 10:00 at night Mexico: WWE Network 9:00 p.m.

WWE Network 9:00 p.m. Argentina: WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday

WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday Chile: WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday

WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday Ecuador: WWE Network 10:00 p.m.

WWE Network 10:00 p.m. Uruguay: WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday

WWE Network 12:00 midnight on Saturday Bolivia: WWE Network 11:00 p.m.

WWE Network 11:00 p.m. Colombia: WWE Network 10:00 p.m.

WWE Network 10:00 p.m. United States: Peacock 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Peacock 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Spain: WWE Network 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Remember that you can contract WWE Network for a price of 9.99 dollars per month and you can see the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony 2022as well as the days of WrestleMania 38 and all PPV events, live.

