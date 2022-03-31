How to send emails with expiration date from the iPhone

Protect the information you share through Gmail!

Unlike most email services, Gmail offers an extra layer of security to protect the information we send from our outbox. confidential mode is a feature that allows you to assign an expiration date for mails. Kind of like the popular movie phrase “this message will self-destruct in 5 seconds.”, but modified for a user-selected period.

When sending emails, the user can be one hundred percent sure that the information will not stay longer than necessary with the recipient and even, allows you to revoke access to the message at any time and request a verification code by text message to open the messages.

Steps to configure the confidential mode in Gmail

With the app open on the iPhone, we only have to configure the expiration time and choose an authentication type:

Launch the Gmail app. Hit the Compose button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Compose the new email by entering the email address you want to send it to, followed by the subject and body of the message. Tap the More button (three dots) in the top right corner of the screen. Choose Confidential Mode. And choose from the “Set Expiration” options which include: Expires in 1 day, Expires in 1 month, Expires in 3 months, Expires in 5 years. As an alternative, it is recommended to leave the default option of 1 week selected. After setting the expiration period, you will need to press “Request access code”. Tap Standard to choose between SMS Passcode and Standard**.

when selecting Standard, recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open the email directly, while recipients not using Gmail will receive an access code via email. If you choose the SMS passcodeyou will need to enter the recipients phone number and they will receive an access code via text message. Select the checkmark in the upper right corner of the screen to finish and send your email.

By setting up Confidential Mode, Gmail will display a notice in the body of the email indicating when the content expires. Of course, when configuring this option, you must take into account that confidential emails cannot be scheduled.

While this feature improves privacy and security, not immune to screenshots, or malware management to copy or download messages and attachments.

Gmail offers several options when it comes to managing, organizing and, as we have already verified, increasing the security of our messages, with which it continues to maintain its place as one of the favorite apps in its category.

