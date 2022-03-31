How to play Minecraft with Oculus Quest 2

Minecraft is one of those games where exploration is vital. And you can take full advantage of the worlds you create with it with virtual reality (VR) equipment. Imagine walking along cliffs, plains or jumping from mountain to mountain with virtual reality glasses.

One of those devices is the Oculus Quest 2. And we all know that there are two versions of Minecraft: Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition. Luckily, you can play both on your Oculus Quest 2. There are just a few steps and requirements to start this exciting VR adventure playing Minecraft this way.

The Bedrock Edition is already compatible with VR. Simply link your Oculus Quest 2 to run the game from your PC to your headset using the Oculus Link app. And of course, having the game installed on your PC. Make sure you have a shortcut to easily access it from your desktop. Once you have everything, open Oculus Link on your PC and launch Minecraft from the shortcut. That easy.

Now if you want to play Minecraft Jave Edition on your Oculus Quest 2, it’s a bit more complicated. But one advantage that you can have if you choose this version is the inclusion of mods (or modifications) in Minecraft because if you play bedrock with your VR goggles, you cannot implement mods in the game.

You will need the Oculus Link app, Java Edition installed, the Java client to program and run the game, the Vivecraft mod to run minecraft-java on your computer as smoothly as possible and SteamVR. And once you have all that ready, you can continue with the execution process.

Simply open the Oculus Link app on your PC, followed by SteamVR. Next, select the Airlink interface of your glasses. Do this by pressing the Oculus button on your right controller. Look for the monitor icon to open the virtual desktop. then search minecraft-java in the Vivecraft version. Select Play and you are ready to explore the world you will open. Good luck with your virtual reality adventure!

This article was originally published in English by David Gealogo on March 28, 2022.