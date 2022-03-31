How much does Robux cost? Full Robux Pricing Details

If you are asked what is the most popular game in the world, it is easy to choose by default, for example, Mario or Minecraft. But the reality is this: One of the biggest games in the world right now is Roblox, a gaming platform that features more than 40 million user-created video game experiences. We know, it’s a bit mind-boggling, right?

While most experiences on Roblox are free to play, some are locked behind a paywall and many feature microtransactions, both cosmetic and gameplay-related. However, if you’re interested in spending some of your hard-earned cash, you’ll need to get your hands on some Robux first, which is essentially Roblox’s own in-game currency. Here are the pricing details outlining how much Robux costs.

How much does Robux cost?

Most importantly, it’s worth noting that the price of Robux may vary slightly from one retailer to another. However, there is a general pricing model for Robux (H/T, Roblox Wiki), which we will detail below:

40 Robux | $0.49 | €0.49 | €0.44

80 Robux | $0.99 | €0.71 | €0.82

400 Robux | $4.99 | £4.59 | €4.99

800 Robux | $9.99 | £8.99 | €9.99

1,700 Robux | $19.99 | £18.49 | €20.99

4,500 Robux | $49.99 | £46.49 | €49.99

10,000 Robux | $99.99 | £92.99 | €99.99

22,500 Robux | $199.99 | £184.99 | €180.43

