Hollywood Celebrities: Lady Gaga and other stars with real names very different from those we know | Famous

Whether for an advertising strategy or for some other special meaning, a good part of Hollywood celebrities decide to use a pseudonym in their careers.

Despite that, there are times when those nicknames are so different from their real names that they attract attention. Below we show you some outstanding examples of the above and the reasons that celebrities had for calling themselves in such a peculiar way.

The interpreter of ‘I Kissed A Girl’, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, explained during an interview with ‘The Guardian’ that she created the character of Kate Perry during an identity crisis she had in her teens.

“I once said, ‘Okay, I’ve been upset all my childhood, so I’m going to show the world that I’m something, that I’m going to do something, and that I’m good.’ I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that name, it gave me too much afraid, so I decided to be someone else”

One of the most important icons in the history of Hollywood, star of movies like ‘The Seven Year Itch’ was Marilyn Monroe, whose birth name was Norma Jeane Mortenson.

According to ‘Time’ magazine, the actress decided to abandon her first husband’s last name (Dougherty) because an executive from the 20th Century Fox studio told her that it lends itself to many interpretations.

Norma Jeane suggested the surname Monroe, which comes from her mother’s side, while that producer christened her Marilyn, as it reminded her of a Broadway star named Marilyn Miller.

In an interview for ‘Glamour’, the protagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’ revealed that his parents did not tell him his name was Christopher Harington until he was 11 years old.

“I think they could see that I wanted to be Kit, but Christopher was almost a tradition in the family. Kit is a variation of Christopher, but it’s not used as often. My middle name is Catesby.”

Before becoming an international pop star and a well-known actress in Hollywood, Lady Gaga answered to the name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Stefani took her stage name from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’, which she also uses in her acting projects.

The ‘Black Swan’ actress was born in Israel and was christened Neta-Lee Hershlag, a traditional Hebrew name. When her family moved to the United States in 1984, she decided to change the surname Hershlag to Portman, which came from her maternal grandmother, while Neta-Lee became Natalie.

The ‘Finesse’ singer revealed in an interview for ‘GQ’ that while his real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, he has been nicknamed Bruno for most of his life, due to his resemblance to wrestler Bruno Sammartino.

Regarding his last name, the interpreter confessed that he changed it at the beginning of his career so that he would not be confused with a Latin music interpreter, so he chose Mars.

The Oscar-winning actor in 2004 for the film ‘Ray’ was born Eric Marlon Bishop. In an interview with David Letterman in 2015 he explained that he decided to have a stage name when he started doing stand-up comedy.

“I noticed like a thousand guys and only three girls showed up, but the three girls always got a spot. So I went down the list and wrote down a unisex name…Jamie Foxx.”