Grammy 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish and all the artists who will present a musical at the live ceremony | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | NMR | | LIGHTS

J Balvin, Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will perform at the gala of the grammy, which will celebrate its 64th edition this Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas, United States.

Singers previously confirmed by the American Recording Academy include billie eilishLil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, btsJack Harlow, Brothers Osborne and H.E.R.

After being postponed last January due to the pandemic, this year the Grammys will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (USA), instead of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be presented by comedian Trevor Noah .

They will be delivered just one week after the Oscars, with the challenge of maintaining the interest of the audience for the awards season.

Jon Batiste, a musician somewhat unknown to the general public, leads the nominations for the awards with eleven mentions, that as an attraction for the audience they will face Taylor Swift and Kanye West, one of the most notorious feuds in pop, for the award for album of the year.

Behind Batiste, the artists with the most nominations are Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, with eight each; and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, with seven each.

Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán, Nathy Peluso, Karol G, Camilo, Selena Gomez, Natalia Lafourcade and Rubén Blades are some of the artists nominated in the Latin music sectionswhich this year inaugurate a new category: Best urban music album.

Last year, the Grammys, the most important music awards on a global scale, held a gala in March in a reduced format and without a red carpet due to the pandemic.

