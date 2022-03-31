Gigantic ″cannibal″ solar flare heads for Earth at over 3 million km/h | Science and Ecology | D.W.

In recent days, the Sun, increasingly active as its new solar cycle becomes more violent, has been alive with a flurry of activity, with sunspots spewing magnetic energy and releases of fast-moving particles called ejecta. coronal mass (CME).

Now, according to scientists, after the detection of 17 solar flares from a single sunspot, two of which are headed directly for Earth, dazzling northern lights could light up skies as far north as the American continent.

“Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejection”

The two Earth-directed eruptions, released by the Sun’s active regions 12975 and 12976 on March 28, have merged into a “cannibalistic coronal mass ejection” and are headed our way at 3,027,599 km/h.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), when it crashes into Earth’s magnetic field on the night of March 31, the result will be a powerful G3 geomagnetic storm.

G3 storms are classified as strong geomagnetic storms, which means that the coming solar explosion could bring the aurora as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon in the United States, according to a report. Livescience.

Harmless arrival on Earth

The storm’s energy is expected to be absorbed harmlessly by our magnetic field, but large solar storms still have the potential to wreak havoc. G3 storms can cause “intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems,” according to the SWPC.

For its part, the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), based in the United States, warned that a charge could occur on the surface of satellite components, which could increase resistance in low-Earth orbit satellites and that corrections may be necessary for orientation problems.

“Low-frequency radio frequency and satellite navigation problems may occur, HF radio may be intermittent,” NOAA said in a warning.

Geomagnetic storm destroys 40 Starlink satellites

It’s not the first time a geomagnetic storm has hit Earth; the frequency of space weather events has increased as the Sun increases its activity in its new solar cycle. A recent storm in February sent 40 of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites back to Earth.

The geomagnetic storm was the result of a coronal mass ejection from the Sun by an M1-class solar flare that lasted about four hours. Scientists have also previously warned that an even larger one could have the potential to cripple the Internet worldwide.

It is important to remember that the Sun does not always play well with predictions. The CME could come sooner or later. It’s also possible that it won’t interact as strongly with our magnetic field as predicted.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.