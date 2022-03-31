Free Fire codes for today March 31, 2022; all rewards free

We finish the month of March and we do it with our daily routine of free codes from Garena Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices has free codes every day, usually for a single day. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more just by exchanging them at the indicated times. Next, we know all reward codes for this Thursday March 31, 2022 and how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire: today’s reward codes, March 31, 2022

FF9G L8NC V9VZ

FF36 78QD 8S0T

FF9M DPZ7 L56K

FFHJ B6AW LHP0

FF82 M8Y3 6PC3

FF1T LQXM W9DS

FFJ9 91LZ TA3H

FF3H AKOZ AZHI

FFR4 V8EK 1EI2

FF9I 3ERD 5M5I

FFT0 E4IP 46MK

FFP3 SJYA D9OC

FFEC 1YB8 B6SS

FFZW P8GZ LYQ7

FFU3 JQAO SKZN

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Next, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

free fire can be downloaded for free (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.

Source | New Result DB