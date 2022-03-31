The challenges and missions of the week 2 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 03/31/2022 at 15:00 CEST. As has been customary for quite some time, at Meristation we tell you which is each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 2: leaked missions Week 2

Fortnite Season 2: leaked missions Week 2

Run 300 meters with a tank (0/300) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents with an Exotic Weapon (0/150) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Visit Tilted Towers, The Sanctuary and Control Cavern (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Deal damage with shotguns to opponents within 5 seconds of sprinting (0/200) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Buy a weapon of Rare rarity or higher in a Vending Machine (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with Remote Explosives (0/25) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Pick up a weapon while sliding (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Search chests within 10 seconds of landing (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 20.00the first of Chapter 3 Season 2. As we discussed above, these challenges and missions will be available from Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

In Meristation you will have guides for each and every one of these challenges as soon as they are active in the game. In the meantime, we remind you that you can visit our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide to learn all the secrets of the game, such as how to get the Doctor Strange skin, which weapon is the best, or how to complete all the missions.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration