Fortnite: guide to refuel your vehicle and complete this week’s mission

This “no build” season of Fortnite is now entering its second week, and as tradition dictates, there is now a second round of challenges to complete to boost our Battle Pass progress.

Here, Epic asks you to refuel a vehicle, which is all the rage in the real world given the price of fuel. It is a fairly straightforward mission that does not have too much loss, but it does have some additional problems. Keep in mind, however, that in order to “refuel a vehicle”, you must fill your tank to at least 50%.

The best area to refuel a vehicle

To carry out this challenge, the only thing you need is a vehicle of some kind (tank, armored bus, car…) as well as gasoline, either in the form of a drum or the pump of a service station. We recommend that you land at the central gas station, as this has the advantage of having many parked vehicles and several pumps that you can use.

Once there, it is enough to fill a vehicle with the tank below half (at least with less than 50% fuel). If you haven’t done anything wrong, the challenge will be validated automatically. If all the cars in the area have more than 50% fuel, jump into one of them and go around to lower the gauge until you can refuel.

If this station is in the middle of a pitched battle, nothing is stopping you from completing this challenge at a station further away from the battle bus route. Finally, don’t forget to alternate sitting and standing stances when refueling to avoid a devastating headshot from a sniper in the nearby brush.