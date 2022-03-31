FIFA ranking, official pots for Qatar 2022 draw

This Thursday, FIFA announced the ranking for the month of Marchwhich makes official the seeds and pots for the group draw, of the world Cup of Qatar 2022, which will start on November 21 and end on December 18.

On Wednesday, the World Cup qualifying matches were played, and Mexico managed to secure its ticket for the tournament, after beating The Savior by a score of 2-0, advancing in the second place of the Concacaf.

Mexico fails to be seeded

The last three games for the

Aztec Selection

were positive, drawing against the United States, and defeating Honduras on Sunday and then on Wednesday they realized

The Savior

.

Those victories catapulted him to climb placesto be placed in ninth place, however, that rise was not enough to be seeded, as Portugal occupies the eighth place in the ranking.

Mexico is the best located in the top ten, as far as Concacaf is concernedand will be installed in the second pot of four, each of which houses eight teams.

How are the FIFA World Cup Draw Pots ordered?

With the FIFA ranking

, the teams that will be placed in each of the four drums were made official. Thus, pot one houses the first eight in the ranking, who in turn are seeded.

Later, in pot 2, of the teams that got their pass to the World Cup, they occupy a place according to their location in the FIFA rankingwhich is why Mexico, being ninth, is in that platoon.

In that Pot 2, the selections are installed, from ninth to sixteenth place, so on, with Pot 3 and Pot 4, which has the peculiarity that the last three positions are still unknown, Well, they are defined from the three playoffs that will be played.

How were the Pots for the FIFA draw?

DRUM 1: Qatar – Brazil – Belgium – France – Argentina – England – Spain –

Portugal



DRUM 2: Denmark – Netherlands – Germany – Switzerland – Croatia – Uruguay – Mexico – United States

DRUM 3: Senegal – Iran – Serbia – Japan – Poland – South Korea – Morocco – Tunisia

DRUM 4: Canada – Ghana – Saudi Arabia – Ecuador – Cameroon – European Repechage (Scotland/Ukraine vs. Wales) – Concacaf Repechage vs. Wales Oceania (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand) – Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Peru vs. Australia/United Arab Emirates)