Ferrari: 3 curiosities about the filming of this long-awaited film

The long-awaited film about Ferrari, and about his mentor Enzo Ferrari, fills the desire of fans of the Scudería and of cinema in general. Next, we delve into certain details of the shooting that will enhance our expectation.

March 31, 2022 3:22 p.m.

Ferrari ladies and gentlemen. The legendary Italian house will have its own film How could we describe such a factory? We could say that it is a car company with a long history, but at the same time intensely current. We could say that it is a sports car factory, but that, in turn, its models seem to be children of the most refined design and avant-garde.

Ferrari is a concept. Something really hard to pigeonhole. Since it began as a purely sporting Scuderia, back in 1929 in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italyhas cultivated the most varied praise.

So much so that, for years, there has been a project of a film solid enough to tell this story, or part of it. And everything seems to indicate that this project has arrived. Under the direction of Michael Mann –Heat, Miami Vice, Public Enemies– and the leading roles of the talented Adam Driver and Penelope CruzFerrari will be in good hands.

1- Where is the Ferrari movie filmed?

The city of Modena, Ferrari filming site.

The location of this film will be, nothing more and nothing less, than in the region of Emilia-Romagna. This region is located in northern Italy and its most populous city is Bologna. The film of ferrarialthough it will have scenes in bolognawill focus on Modena.

The city of Modena and the nearby town of MaranelloThey will be the big stars of the shoot. In this city and town is where the Ferrari factory originated. Today, in Maranello there is a luxurious and immense museum on the Prancing Horse.

2- In which season will the movie be filmed?

The summer of Maranello will be enjoyed in the Ferrari film.

The plot of this film will be held in the summer of 1957. This is a particularly sordid time for the factory and for Enzo Ferrari. Nearing bankruptcy and with the sharp pain of the recent death of a son, his career as director of Ferrari seems to be coming to an end.

So the production company has decided to film in the spring and part of summer from Italy. Exterior shooting will begin in May, in the aforementioned region of Emilia-Romagna.

3- What actors are almost part?

Hugh Jackman sounded like Enzo Ferrari, then Adam Driver replaced him.

this movie of ferrari It is a long-standing project. Recently, the protagonists of Adam Driver and Penelope Cruzbut previously there were other applicants.

Three names in particular had been considered for the Ferrari film: Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and Al Pacino. None of these three talented artists will be part of the Ferrari film.

Now I ask you, reader, Do you think the Ferrari movie will be up to the task?