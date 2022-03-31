Ethan Hawke was glad he didn’t star in ‘Titanic’ after seeing what happened to Leonardo DiCaprio

As some may know, actor Ethan Hawke was one of many actors who auditioned for Titanic. But Training Day The star fell short and Leonardo DiCaprio ended up with the role. However, in hindsight, Hawke was more than relieved that DiCaprio ended up in the movie instead of him.

Ethan Hawke doesn’t do well choosing commercial movies

Titanic It could have been the biggest movie of Hawke’s career if it had performed the same way it did when DiCaprio starred in it. For years, the movie even reigned supreme as the highest-grossing movie of all time. But if there’s one thing Hawke has learned about himself, it’s that he doesn’t do very well starring in commercial movies.

“This is the biggest fight of my life, to be honest,” Hawke once told The Guardian. “I never know how much I have to feed the snake, you know. The times in my life that I have tried to sell have failed miserably.”

Hawke revealed when he knew he needed to stop chasing movies just for their commercial potential.

“I made this Angelina Jolie horror movie thinking it would be a big hit and it was terrible,” he continued. “When I have followed my heart goes well. One of the most successful movies I made was before sunset: We made that movie for the sole reason that we wanted to make that movie. The trick is to shoot from the heart, and then when the kind of work you love comes back into fashion, it will look like you’ve stood your ground.”

Ethan Hawke once auditioned for ‘Titanic’

Hawke once tried to appear in another commercial film at James Cameron’s Titanic. Like many other hopefuls, she auditioned for the role, which famously went to DiCaprio. Though he might have been disappointed with the outcome, he couldn’t help but feel grateful later that he missed the boat on Cameron’s epic.

The revelation came when Hawke and DiCaprio were at a bar. There, Hawke saw DiCaprio’s results Titanic fame.

“I sat there looking at it and it was like watching a Beatle. The closest I’ve ever come to that frenzy. All the girls wanted to fuck him and all the boys wanted to fight him. I said to myself, ‘Wow, I’m glad I didn’t get that part,’” Hawke told the Telegraph.

But Hawke also shared that he might have felt a little jealous.

“But you know, secretly, I couldn’t help but think that if I had gotten it maybe I could have lived exactly the life I wanted. That I would never have had to worry about my career. Damn DiCaprio,” he joked. “Damn that child!”

Ethan Hawke admired how Leonardo DiCaprio handled success after ‘Titanic’

As young as Leonardo DiCaprio was, it would have been easy for the actor to end up like other unlucky young adult stars. But DiCaprio continued to grow as an actor by making good career choices. It was a development moon knight The star shared that he was blown away during a Reddit AMA. At the forum, Hawke told fans why he wanted to work with DiCaprio in the future.

“Because I know he is incredibly famous and everyone wants to work with him, but I greatly admire the way he has handled his celebrity,” she wrote. “After the success of Titanic, it would have been very easy for him to take down another drug-addicted victim on the Hollywood Strip; but instead, he’s dedicated himself to making great movies, and he doesn’t need a big brother? Or a bad boy? Isn’t there a role for me somewhere?

