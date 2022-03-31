Epic Games already raised 100 million dollars in sales with Fortnite to help Ukraine

The 20th of March, Epic Games announced that it would be conducting a campaign to contribute humanitarian aid to Ukrainein the announcement reported that all the money raised from the sales of Fortnite until April 3 will be donated to various organizations in charge of helping residents who are experiencing difficulties in this difficult time.

Before the end of March, the company announced that more than $100 million had already been raised. Epic also reported that the NGO World Central Kitchen joins the other 4 organizations that were receiving contributions to help Ukraine.

Those interested in helping out can purchase items in Fortnite through April 3.

As of today, we’ve raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @DirectReliefwe are now also collaborating with @WCKitchen. Learn more at https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/ZQsRYivIAe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

